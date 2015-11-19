Flexible furniture for a small home

Just because you opted for a smaller home doesn't mean you can't have extra space through hidden compartments and foldaway space-savers. The addition of functional stowaway furniture items are the perfect way to ensure that a small home space remains tidy and free from unnecessary extra pieces of decorative furniture.

By using something that can be folded away, a home will always look neat and spacious even if space is limited and, with modern inventions being both trendy and affordable now, it's the perfect time to consider downsizing to a home with all the amenities necessary for a comfortable existence.

Increasing the surface area of your home is easy with these tips and tricks, compiled for you by the homify team!