Flexible furniture for a small home

Just because you opted for a smaller home doesn't mean you can't have extra space through hidden compartments and foldaway space-savers. The addition of functional stowaway furniture items are the perfect way to ensure that a small home space remains tidy and free from unnecessary extra pieces of decorative furniture.
By using something that can be folded away, a home will always look neat and spacious even if space is limited and, with modern inventions being both trendy and affordable now, it's the perfect time to consider downsizing to a home with all the amenities necessary for a comfortable existence.
Increasing the surface area of your home is easy with these tips and tricks, compiled for you by the homify team!
A folding desk is the perfect addition to your home if you would like to add an area to work from, but do not have space to spare for extra furniture. This creative yet fun piece of furniture is compact, appealing and modern, but also has a clever storage compartment along the side as well as some more storage space within the desk.
It's an easy to install, easy to set up, functional piece of furniture that is the perfect height for a work space, the folding desk is all-white which means its neutral and easy to match up with any tiny room decor and is simple enough to add some extra surface area that can make all the difference to an already small home.
This perfect addition will work as a home office if all you require is a minimal area with no extra room needed for mountains of paperwork and books.
Have you ever had an impromptu house party and realised too late that you actually have no extra seating for the amount of guests you expect? Also you have limited place to store chairs so those normal plastic stackable ones are out of the question… you need something simple, easy to store, while being modern and minimal as well. After all you don't have much place to hide the chairs away once your guests leave.
These modern and minimalist chairs are absolutely adorable, functional and easy to stow away. They are stackable, sturdy and there are even a vibrant range of colours available if you opt for something a bit more outspoken and loud. These designer folding chairs are made in Germany by the expert team at Ambivalenz and have more than just folding chairs, but also a range of shelves and desks to ensure that all your folding furniture requirements can be fulfilled.
A folding bed may be odd to some, but to others it is the perfect way to keep the non-essential furniture secured especially when the living space is already quite small. Storing a bed inside a wall space is nothing new, the idea has been around for many years. But modern designers and planners are now looking at ways to make this old-school idea not only functional but also a lot better designed, with modern elements and minimalist features included throughout the shelves.
This bed space has an excellent storage area too while creating a stylish and modern bedroom for open plan living too. Storage is of utmost importance especially in an already small space, and this unit takes care of those requirements perfectly! This easy to set up and easy to use folding bed is the best option for those living alone in a studio apartment and prefer an uncluttered room.
A folding shelf is that extra surface area option that can be used as needed, this means that the shelves may be safely tucked away within the wall space if it is no longer required. For example on that day when the fresh flowers are just not that fresh any more and don't need to be displayed or when the few books you do have are lend out or at your bedside table, so instead of having a bare and sparsely decorated shelf, simply tuck it back into the storage area!
These shelves are so effortlessly modern and minimalist that they are quite the eye-catching piece if furniture is your forte. So if you are looking at installing a storage area to your tiny residence and you don't have a library, but would like a display option. This folding shelf idea might just meet all your requirements! And if you don’t need the shelves for some time simply fold them back up and they seemingly disappear!
By adding in a folding kitchen counter to your home you can almost double your working or eating space! This excellent idea has been made more modern through clean lines and design and will allow a small kitchen to look uncluttered, stylish and modern. Sometimes you just need that extra counter space for when company comes over for supper or if there is a large dish to prepare and more working area is needed for preparation purposes.
This additional space maker is not new to the interior design world, and has been around for generations, but the advancement of materials and quality makes the folding kitchen counter just that much more contemporary, functional and appealing.
A folding mirror seemed to have come with vintage dressing tables that the older generation were gifted as antique wedding presents. But that doesn't mean that it still needs to look old-fashioned and rustic. The idea has been given a face-lift with the amount of vibrant yet functional furniture pieces being designed to be functional and elegant at the same time, without them being too large and looking out of place in a modern stylish home of today.
Folding mirrors maximise the amount of mirror space that can be available to the user and is also an option that can be used. But a folding mirror generally adds a touch of class and extravagance to a room without it being too over the top. The mirror also adds a brilliance and illumination to the room, but is dependent on the placement of lights and windows to create this stunning brightness.