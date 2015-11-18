The Tropical Paradise House

You will be forgiven for thinking that we’re viewing a tropical holiday resort judging from these photographs; however, it is a private villa located in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Today on homify 360°, we discover a sultry structure born from the creative minds of architect Marcelo Montoro and interior designer Patricia Salles. Teaming up with their brilliant ideas resulted in a gigantic mansion, which sports eight bedrooms (with en-suite bathrooms), two pools, fantastic outdoor facilities, a spa, two kitchens, as well as a home theatre.

Forget about the saying ‘less is more’ – today we opt for bigger and more luxurious, with a fabulous new surprise behind every stylish corner.

Let’s take some time off to relax in style with this tropical paradise!