This is how you hide ugly radiators

Notorious for being one of the worst eyesores in homes, radiators are still very necessary components of most houses. It can be very detrimental to the interior design of a room to have to look at an ugly radiator right next to your custom furniture. There is often just no way of getting around having a radiator in certain rooms.

Fortunately, there are always clever ways to get around any problem. Interior designers have long since discovered simple ways to cover unsightly radiators and there are also several DIY methods of getting the job done. Here are a few easy hacks to overcome the sombre presence of this dreaded design pitfall.