A Cool House On the Edge of the World

Cabana Architects, based in Brazil, are known for architectural projects that make use of wood primarily. In the municipality of Guagarema in the state of São Paulo, the beauty of their designs can be experienced at its best. At the very edge of a hill in a luscious green valley, the Casa em Guararema stands perfectly poised and looking out across the earth. The elegance and simplicity of the structure is as lovely as its surroundings.

Who would have thought that for under R600,000 you can get a charming cabin that floats above the earth? Well, this 65sqm cabin is just the right size for an escape to the solace of nature, whether it be short or long term.

It is surely a captivating sight! Let us get a bit closer…