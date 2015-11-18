Transform an unused room into a walk-in closet

Creating a fun and vibrant place to store your most valued possessions is an excellent idea, especially if you have an unused room right next to your bedroom. This means that the work is halfway done for you and no exterior extension needs to be built for your dream closet to become a reality.

Adding in this decorative and uncluttered storage area to your home is the ultimate way to get your bedroom looking tidy and at the same time allowing you to hone your organisational skills for an even more amazing planned and well-laid out home space. This will ensure maximum use of all corners of the closet without anything looking out of place.

Clever storage spaces, excellent lighting, well-placed mirrors and some fun decorative elements will complete the walk-in closet with personalised touches.