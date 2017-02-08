​A Johannesburg home with something to copy in every room

Ever looked at someone else’s house and wondered to yourself: “How in the world did they come up with that”? We’re sure you have, but we are also willing to bet that a part of you secretly wishes that a guest in your house would ask themselves: “How did they think of that”?
So, to help you achieve greatness (and visual beauty, of course), we are taking a look at a superb modern home that is filled to the brim with great ideas on numerous things, such as increasing visual space, upping the lighting factor, and ensuring that something as simple as a wall flaunts a striking presence.
If your kitchen provides adequate space, then by all means do what this sleek kitchen did: opt for an island, as it offers an opportunity for working and dining, not to mention additional storage areas for a range of kitchen goodies.
Never underestimate the importance of both artificial- and natural lighting. This dining room opted to include both via a window, a chandelier and floor lamp, with all three elements ensuring that a clear glow becomes part and parcel of this interior space.
The fact that so many of the surface areas (like the walls and ceiling) are coated in white helps to spread the light around even more.
There are times when a blank wall just isn’t enough, which is when a few pieces of wall art can work wonders in a room. And even though colourful works of art would also have worked here, these black-and-white photographs help to enhance the neutral colour palette most superbly.
As an additional tip, check out how much more striking those top wall pieces become due to the accent lighting (lighting fixtures which serve to enhance a particular object or space).
Even the most subtle and laid-back minimalist or Scandinavian-styled room needs to include some form of pattern for visual detail. So don’t overlook how important a bit of motif can be for your interior space (even if you live and die by the rule of “less is more”).
See how this bedroom opted to include a damask-type print on the storage bench at the foot of the bed, a striped pattern on the bedside table, and a block-style motif on the headboard – none of which do anything to subtract from the room’s clean and calm ambience.
Don’t get us wrong; we are big fans of paint colours, yet sometimes wallpaper can achieve a certain look that no amount of paint cans will ever be able to copy.
Just take a look at this modern bathroom space: what’s the first thing you notice? It has to be the wallpaper, which adds so much character and detail into the room whilst still keeping the monochrome look alive and kicking (and most stylish).
If contemporary spaces are your thing, you are in luck, for there exists a fantastic range of must-have materials that complement the modern style so well. This definitely includes glass and tile, both of which make an elegant appearance in the modern bathroom above.
What’s more, glass is a great option for when spaces are a bit small, as its transparency allows a room to seem much bigger than it actually is.
