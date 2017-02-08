​A Johannesburg home with something to copy in every room

Ever looked at someone else’s house and wondered to yourself: “How in the world did they come up with that”? We’re sure you have, but we are also willing to bet that a part of you secretly wishes that a guest in your house would ask themselves: “How did they think of that”?

So, to help you achieve greatness (and visual beauty, of course), we are taking a look at a superb modern home that is filled to the brim with great ideas on numerous things, such as increasing visual space, upping the lighting factor, and ensuring that something as simple as a wall flaunts a striking presence.

So, scroll ahead and remember to take notes!