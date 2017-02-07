The R4 million Cape Town home (with beautiful ideas to copy!)

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we take another route – a much more elegant one which focuses more on the graceful décor touches of a home in Clifton, Cape Town, rather than the entire structure. And of course we’ll be showing some beautiful shots of the ocean view that comes with this house.

Clocking in at a hefty R4 million, this Cape Town stunner knows just what elements to include in order to flaunt a look of subtle sophistication – or rather, the interior designers in charge of this project know, which is Sager And Associates.

Let’s see the beauty they’ve conjured up…