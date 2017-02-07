The R4 million Cape Town home (with beautiful ideas to copy!)

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we take another route – a much more elegant one which focuses more on the graceful décor touches of a home in Clifton, Cape Town, rather than the entire structure. And of course we’ll be showing some beautiful shots of the ocean view that comes with this house.
Clocking in at a hefty R4 million, this Cape Town stunner knows just what elements to include in order to flaunt a look of subtle sophistication – or rather, the interior designers in charge of this project know, which is Sager And Associates.
Let’s see the beauty they’ve conjured up…
Flaunting an open-plan layout, the interiors treat us to a kitchen and living room sharing the same floor plan, with the main bedroom located only a hop and a skip away (hidden behind doors for privacy, of course).
We love how the cocoa-brown hues of the wooden floor contrast with the sleek whites of the walls and ceiling. And speaking of ceiling, how often do you encounter one with such a striking lighting design, lending an otherworldly floating quality to it?
A sea view is great and all, but seeing the serene ocean outside won’t do much to ensure that your interior spaces are comfortable. For that, you have to rely on a series of must-have elements, such as plush floor rugs, lavish sofas, soft scatter cushions – and what a coincidence, for all of them appear to be present in this living room!
Notice the circular-shaped rock taking up space right next to the sleek coffee table, creating a very worthy juxtaposition with the lush rug – talk about an interesting décor feature.
To keep these interiors’ commitment to beauty going strong, delicate décor touches can be found all round, such as the pristine Proteas and textured bead-clad pieces on the coffee table.
It’s actually quite refreshing to see a decorative item which injects a bit of hot hues into an interior space, don’t you think?
It would seem that the Proteas worked so well, in fact, that other flowers and plants have also been recruited to take up space in the interiors, such as these lush green beauties in a glass vase, which ensures a most striking visual piece when compared with the blue ocean in the background.
As they say, the devil is in the details!
