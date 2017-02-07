​This Johannesburg home is stylish and affordable

Today on homify 360°, we are allowed a sneak peek at the designer drawings for a new residential estate in Johannesburg. Named Waterfall Estate, this piece of property takes a very contemporary approach to both architectural- and interior-design creations.

However, it didn’t come without its fair share of challenges, the main one being able to allow a northern-oriented home lots of natural light while not sacrificing too much privacy. To make the most of the lush garden areas that surround the property, beautiful terraces have been included at the back of this particular home.

Shall we take a look at the proposed designs?