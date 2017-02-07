Your browser is out-of-date.

​This Johannesburg home is stylish and affordable

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Bouwer , Kraft Architects Kraft Architects Modern houses
Today on homify 360°, we are allowed a sneak peek at the designer drawings for a new residential estate in Johannesburg. Named Waterfall Estate, this piece of property takes a very contemporary approach to both architectural- and interior-design creations.

However, it didn’t come without its fair share of challenges, the main one being able to allow a northern-oriented home lots of natural light while not sacrificing too much privacy. To make the most of the lush garden areas that surround the property, beautiful terraces have been included at the back of this particular home. 

Shall we take a look at the proposed designs?

The clean-cut façade

House Bouwer , Kraft Architects Kraft Architects Modern houses
Even though numerous materials have been used in the construction, the façade looks far from embellished. In fact, it flaunts a very clean and subtle look, with soft-grey concrete taking up the majority of the surfaces and exposed brick (in that delicious rusty red) only making cameo appearances here and there to add some visual appeal.

Open and spacious

House Bouwer , Kraft Architects Kraft Architects Modern living room
The same contemporary style of the exteriors gets repeated on the inside, albeit with a more inviting and comfortable look. And as we can see, all the required spaces (for a living area, at least) have been included in this open-plan layout: the living room, kitchen and dining area. 

The various materials again opt for some visual detail, allowing both brick and stone to add eye-catching texture into the space. This is complemented beautifully by the clean look of the oversized floor tiles. 

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

Enter the light

House Bouwer , Kraft Architects Kraft Architects Modern living room
Due to majestic windows, the interiors have no change of being labelled dark – buckets of sunshine stream indoors, creating a most interesting interplay between light and shadow on the various textured surfaces. 

In terms of sleek comfort, we especially love this double-sided fireplace, which (we are sure) goes a long way in ensuring the interior spaces are comfortably toasty when they need to be.

So inviting

House Bouwer , Kraft Architects Kraft Architects Modern houses
At first glance, we are quite surprised just how different the rear side looks from the front façade – this area is much more open and inviting, especially once those humongous glass doors are slid open. 

The social factor also get a firm boost here in the rear side, offering up ample terrace space for outdoor dining opportunities, and even a delicate little splash pool, as we can see on the right side. 

A truly remarkable design that is sure to result in a fabulous residential structure. 

If modern is not really your style, then we recommend: A rustic house with a perfect pool.

What do you think of these designs?

