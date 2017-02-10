Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ideas to make your bathroom bigger (and nicer!)

Leigh Leigh
Классический дизайн квартиры на Остоженке, GM-interior GM-interior Classic style bathroom
Small bathrooms need a very big focus when it comes to design and decor. We don't want to end up falling into the bad habits that often occur when it comes to narrow spaces. We want to create a tranquil and appealing bathroom that is functional as it is soothing.

This is why today we have put together some helpful tips when it comes to designing or renovating a small bathroom. Apply them to your home and you'll immediately have a larger and more beautiful space for pampering yourself!

Are you curious to see more?

1. Avoid chaos

​Boutique hotel style modern bathroom with rustic features Burlanes Interiors BathroomBathtubs & showers
Burlanes Interiors

​Boutique hotel style modern bathroom with rustic features

Burlanes Interiors
Burlanes Interiors
Burlanes Interiors

You don't want towels scattered around your bathroom or items cluttered randomly on the shelves or even on the floor of the bathroom. This should be a pristine and tranquil space, which is why it is a room that is even more sensitive to clutter than the other rooms in the house. If your bathroom is smaller, this is even more important. Clutter will create chaos, which is simply unacceptable. 

Use design professionals Burlanes Interiors idea and install a savvy towel rack on the wall, where towels can be neatly hung up. You should also have adequate shelves and cupboards where personal products can be stored neatly out of sight.

2. Use mirrors

Gäste-WC, Klein GmbH & Co. KG Klein GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
Klein GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Klein GmbH & Co. KG
Klein GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Klein GmbH & Co. KG

Mirrors are necessary when it comes to creating the feeling of space (as well as seeing ourselves when we apply our make-up or brush our hair!). Use a mirror from floor to ceiling to create a bathroom that feels much bigger than it really is.

3. Lighting

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom Tiles Brown
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bathroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Lighting is very important in modern decor and even more so in small bathrooms. 

As we can see in this design, you can really have some fun with lighting by creating distinctive lighting in the wall cavities. You can also put lights on both sides of the bathroom mirror.

You'll feel like a star!

4. Plants can be vital

Сompound interior, Alena Gorskaya Design Studio Alena Gorskaya Design Studio Minimal style Bathroom Beige
Alena Gorskaya Design Studio

Alena Gorskaya Design Studio
Alena Gorskaya Design Studio
Alena Gorskaya Design Studio

Don't forget to add a small vase with some colourful flowers or green plants. This will inject the bathroom with some vitality and some positive energy.

5. Make sure the bathroom door doesn't open inwards

Casa AG, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern bathroom
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

There is already such limited space!

6. Practical furniture

Apartamento na Pompeia, São Paulo, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Modern bathroom
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Avoid too much furniture in your bathroom. Use smaller pieces and only the most practical and functional. Also make sure that you have plenty of storage space.

Have a look at these tips: Take Your Bathroom To The Next Level: 6 Storage Ideas.

7. Don't overstock the bathroom

Коттедж в Сысерти, Ирина Шаманова Ирина Шаманова Rustic style bathroom
Ирина Шаманова

Ирина Шаманова
Ирина Шаманова
Ирина Шаманова

Organising your bathroom doesn't mean that you have to jam pack it with toilet paper and soap for the next 10 years. There is only so much that you can store!

8. The hot tub

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

Contrary to what some believe, at homify we think that you should choose a small shower for a small bathroom. This makes for a functional and uncluttered space.

9. Avoid common mistakes

Классический дизайн квартиры на Остоженке, GM-interior GM-interior Classic style bathroom
GM-interior

GM-interior
GM-interior
GM-interior

Don't drown your bathroom in colours—a mistake that people often make. If your bathroom is small, it's better to adopt white tones that will make the area feel more spacious and bright. Don't forget to add a touch of charm or personality though!

10. Mix colours

homify Modern bathroom Tiles Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who aren't a big fan of white, why not blend it with some bold colours like Aum Architects have done here?

11. Beware of painting the ceiling a dark colour

Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow. The Evolution. Introducing the new Byte 2.0, mastella mastella BathroomBathtubs & showers
mastella

Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow. The Evolution. Introducing the new Byte 2.0

mastella
mastella
mastella

Dark colours absorb light and vice versa so opt for light tones. While you can possibly get away with painting small bathroom walls a darker colour, stay away from dark ceilings. You don't want your bathroom to look like a cave!

12. Adopt a minimalist approach

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern bathroom
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Stay away from too many items and instead go for a simple, minimalist look and feel. This is the most appropriate style for a small bathroom and will give it both functionality and sophistication. 

Don't be afraid to add a touch of warmth in the form of a wooden feature here or there.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 14 small changes to spruce up your bathroom.

7 unusual ideas for small homes
Which ideas would you implement in your bathroom?

