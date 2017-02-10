12 ideas to make your bathroom bigger (and nicer!)

Small bathrooms need a very big focus when it comes to design and decor. We don't want to end up falling into the bad habits that often occur when it comes to narrow spaces. We want to create a tranquil and appealing bathroom that is functional as it is soothing.

This is why today we have put together some helpful tips when it comes to designing or renovating a small bathroom. Apply them to your home and you'll immediately have a larger and more beautiful space for pampering yourself!

Are you curious to see more?