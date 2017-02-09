10 patios perfect for a simple house

The design and decor of a patio or terrace doesn't have to be complex or sophisticated for us to feel at ease on it. In fact a simple, well-organised terrace where everything has its own place will always make for a pleasant outdoor area.

Beyond the dimensions of a garden or outdoor space, there are standard designs that are capable of satisfying a wide range of styles, needs and desires. These are simple but very effective.

This is why today homify, we have put together a range of 10 beautiful yet practical and simple patios and terraces, designed by a range of top professionals. These will fill your head with incredible ideas, which you can implement in your house today!