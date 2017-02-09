Your browser is out-of-date.

10 patios perfect for a simple house

Leigh Leigh
Umbau Sanierung eines Bungalow, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Modern Garden
The design and decor of a patio or terrace doesn't have to be complex or sophisticated for us to feel at ease on it. In fact a simple, well-organised terrace where everything has its own place will always make for a pleasant outdoor area.

Beyond the dimensions of a garden or outdoor space, there are standard designs that are capable of satisfying a wide range of styles, needs and desires. These are simple but very effective.

This is why today homify, we have put together a range of 10 beautiful yet practical and simple patios and terraces, designed by a range of top professionals. These will fill your head with incredible ideas, which you can implement in your house today!

1. Colonial air with wrought-iron furniture

푸른하늘 아래의 거실, 「파티오」가 있는 스패니쉬 스타일의 집. , 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 Mediterranean style garden Stone White
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

This simple patio features a stone floor and wrought-iron furniture, giving this space a distinct colonial design. The little details, such as the vase of flowers or the wall tiles, are the cherry on top!

2. Trees on the deck

RESIDÊNCIA RMJ, Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Modern Garden
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

If you are going to build a deck, you may want to do something a bit different. Leave some spaces where you can plant trees or palms, giving this area some shade. 

3. A perimetre of shrubs

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

If you want a simple and neat terrace or patio, but you also enjoy decorative plants then implement them along the perimetre of your garden. Choose different shades of shrubs as well as a variety of heights and shapes for a gorgeous look and feel.

4. All wooden patio with outdoor furniture

Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

Don't be afraid to add some colour to your outdoor area like these designers have done. Opt for colour clay pots or some vibrant cushions or furniture.

Tip: Opt for durable furniture that will last in all weather conditions.

5. Flowers that bloom all year round

Architects Residence, MK2 international landscape architects MK2 international landscape architects Minimalist style garden
MK2 international landscape architects

MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects

A patio or terrace should feature flowers that bloom all year round. This will set the tone for a permanently beautiful outdoor space.

Remember that the wonder of nature is more than enough in terms of decor and design. Speak to your local nursery about what flowers are best for the South African climate.

6. A jungle corner: palm trees!

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style garden
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Include palm trees in the corner of your garden and your outdoor area will instantly be transformed into a tropical haven!

7. A section of white stones decorated with shrubs

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Treat yourself to a patio that features the latest in landscaping trends. 

White stones like we see in this image are very economical and easy to maintain. They also create a very edgy look and feel.

8. A wooden fence and umbrella

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

You don't have to complicate the outdoor area with all sorts of objects and items. Use your functional features to bring beauty and style to the exterior of the home.

9. Paving stones

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
italiagiardini

italiagiardini
italiagiardini
italiagiardini

The trick when it comes to your garden is to make sure you have a gorgeous path through it. This doesn't have to be very expensive but can have a beautiful end result.

Have a look at this article for inspiration: Step forward to a great new garden path.

10. The less plants the better

Umbau Sanierung eines Bungalow, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Modern Garden
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

You don't want to overwhelm your outdoor area with too many flowers, plants and trees especially if it is small. Go for a few carefully selected trees and plants rather than too many.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

Also have a look at these 7 beautiful patios for small houses.

The practical and cosy Cape Town home
Which patio would you choose for your home?

