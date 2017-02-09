7 open closests to consider for your home

A good closet is the desire (and need) of many. There is nothing like being able to arrange all of our objects, clothes and accessories with more than enough space to access each one.

A good closet depends a lot on good design. Every element needs to be considered, including what its function is. There also needs to be plenty of space available for your personal items. The question is how to make the most of every niche!

One of the latest trends at the moment is a walk-in closet or open closet. This allows all of the items that you want to store to be kept on display. It also means that you take up less space with doors.

This is why today at homify, we have put together a list of 7 open closets that you have to consider for your home. These will inspire you to look into this trend!