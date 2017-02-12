Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 wonderful little gardens that will inspire you to redesign yours

Betti Hunter—homify Betti Hunter—homify
homify Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

An old Chinese proverb offers us some sage words of wisdom;

’If you want to be happy for a day, get drunk. If you want to be happy for a month, get married. If you want to be happy for a lifetime, grow a garden.’

Thousands of years later, this advice still holds up. Not much else in this world provides quite as much pleasure as walking through your own little patch of tamed nature, surrounded by wild flowers, plants and insects. In fact, the only thing that beats enjoying your garden is the act of cultivating it.

Gardening is a beautiful pastime and an impressive skill. It's an activity that relaxes the mid and lets us forget our daily struggles, putting us back in touch with nature and the life cycle of the world around us. Just contemplating a beautiful garden can clear and clarify our minds and put us in a better mood, so it makes sense to take care of that small patch of land attached to your home. Here are 19 ways to do so. Be inspired…

1. Make a feature of warm wood—sturdy wooden walls and benches complement the tamed borders of greenery.

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern Garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

2. A small garden of flowers and shrubs at the entrance to your house is the perfect welcome home.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Keep it rustic with flagstone pavements, chunky gravel, and a lush, vivid lawn.

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Front yard
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Modern garden

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

4. Small and charming! This verdant lawn leads to a concrete outdoor living room at the end of the stepping stones.

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

5. Desert vibes abound in this cacti-filled garden. The white and orange paintwork on the walls echoes the colours of the shifting sands of the Sahara.

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

6. Careful and neat, this garden works with sharp lines and meticulous pruning to keep everything tidy and in its place. The niches in the wall are a nice oriental touch.

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern Garden
Space Craft Associates

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. This interesting variation on the desert garden features stones as a protagonist, and is dotted with small patches of vegetation.

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

8. This entrance has just the right balance of plants, flowers, and pebbles. Very zen…

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

9. This garden path twists and turns through a small but charming Garden of Eden…

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
DCPAYSAGE

DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

10. These stone slabs fan out around this villa like a crown, leading visitors to the grand, imposing entrance.

Rénovation et décoration d'une villa au Nord de Montpellier, Parcs des Vautes, LEWISA home LEWISA home Classic style garden
LEWISA home

LEWISA home
LEWISA home
LEWISA home

11. Who says gardens have to be outside? A small interior garden brings harmony and peace to this modern hallway.

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

12. Let nature run wild next to built-up areas of the garden. This low-lying stone shed is brightened by the sunshine yellow blooms growing through the gravel.

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

13. Connect your garden to your living room, blurring the line between inside and out.

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

14. Use shrubs and small trees to form a neat and elegant border to your home.

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Classic style garden Concrete Grey
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

15. Borders aren't just suitable for the front of your home—use them in the backyard to form a pathway down to the end of the garden.

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style garden
KREATIVE HOUSE

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

16. This small and cosy garden includes a green wall and LED lighting set into the stonework—how original!

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern Garden
AIS Designs

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

17. Tropical inspiration for the garden that has everything.

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
iammies Landscapes

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

18. Keep your facade minimal and chic by choosing long grass plants and monochrome pebbles.

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern Garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

19. And if you don't have a garden? Not to worry! Hang textured and one-off pots from the walls to create your very own indoor hanging garden.

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors

If you liked this article, check out: This family built a small home in a back yard (and it's awesome!)

A stunning Johannesburg home packed with inspiration
What is your favourite garden style? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks