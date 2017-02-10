Your browser is out-of-date.

7 unusual ideas for small homes

Betti Hunter—homify
Selfgreen Light, Solid Interior Design Solid Interior Design HouseholdPlants & accessories
It's always easier to decorate a home that has a bit of space. But that doesn't mean that small homes are beyond hope—you just have to be a bit more creative! These days, interior architects and designers are spending more of their time dreaming up innovative solutions to beat the space crunch, leading to some truly groundbreaking home design ideas. Convention has flown out the window—daring and dynamic are the buzzwords du jour!

Of course, creating a stylish and space-efficient home that also pushes design boundaries is easier said than done. If you're looking to make a change but don't know where to start, use these seven uniquely inspiring designs as a starting point. You're welcome…

1. Shelves on the ceiling

Laura Marini Architetto
Have you ever realised just how much wasted space is above your head? Start thinking vertically as well as horizontally, and integrate sleek storage into your ceiling. This practical ceiling shelf can store all manner of things—books, groceries, candles—without making the room look overcluttered. 

Easy to access but out of sight, it's a great solution for things you need every so often, such as guest towels and spare toiletries. Build one into every room of your house and watch your space open up! Just keep the design itself minimal—a ceiling shelf should be unobtrusive, not overwhelming.

2. A natural lampshade

Solid Interior Design
Is your love of indoor plants a little bit out of control? If so, don't accept defeat and throw them out—make them a part of the furniture. 

This Scandi-cool lampshade has inbuilt platforms that are the perfect size for small potted plants and succulents. The plants brighten up the room throughout the day, and at night the light filters through the leaves, casting beautiful shadows and light tattoos on the wall.

homify tip: Place an alternating mix of cacti and trailing plants on the platforms to create a floating mini jungle!

3. Ornamental areas

homify
Too much clutter is never a good thing, and accessories can quickly crowd a smaller home. Sift through your stuff and try to get rid of the items that no longer have a place in your house—is that ceramic swan with the chipped beak really working on your mantelpiece anymore?

Once you've ditched the duds, create a dedicated ornamental space in your home. We love the idea of setting a small alcove shelf into the wall and filling it with quirky knick-knacks, as seen here. Confine your clutter to one space and turn it into a feature that works, instead of letting it take over altogether.

4. A contained library

İdea Mimarlık
Every house should be filled with books—they're the one thing that no home can do without. But how best to store them?

This designer has managed to work a miniature library into this classic living room design by setting a bookcase back into the wall behind the sofa. It's neat, stylish, and best of all, easy to access when you're sat with your feet up on the sofa.

5. INCEPTION

Nox
It's a room within a room! Taking inspiration from old European four poster beds, this self-contained bed box is a great solution for those living in a studio apartment. 

It breaks up the small room into three distinct sections—a living area, bedroom and home office—and lends a modern, youthful appeal to an otherwise humdrum space. Just pull the shutters closed for privacy, or leave them open when you've got guests over for additional seating space.

6. Multi-purpose tables

Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture
This is the table that has it all—it's a desk, a dresser and a miniature dining table all in one. 

The mirror pops up from the surface, revealing a cleverly divided space for storing makeup and cosmetics. Stationery drawers and a stool make it the ideal place for late-night brainstorming, and everything can be folded away in a nanosecond if space is needed for a romantic dinner for two.

7. Tiny furniture

IK-architects
What is this, a bedroom for ants?

No, it's a very practical studio! In order to use every inch of space possible, reduce the dimensions of your furniture and combine them into one. This bed has been built on top of the low-lying drawers that line the room and the desk has been kept small and neat, creating the illusion of more height and space. It's revolutionary and stylish—we can't wait to see what all of these designers come up with next!

Which of these ideas did you think was the smartest?

