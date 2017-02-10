7 unusual ideas for small homes

It's always easier to decorate a home that has a bit of space. But that doesn't mean that small homes are beyond hope—you just have to be a bit more creative! These days, interior architects and designers are spending more of their time dreaming up innovative solutions to beat the space crunch, leading to some truly groundbreaking home design ideas. Convention has flown out the window—daring and dynamic are the buzzwords du jour!

Of course, creating a stylish and space-efficient home that also pushes design boundaries is easier said than done. If you're looking to make a change but don't know where to start, use these seven uniquely inspiring designs as a starting point. You're welcome…