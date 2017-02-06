​A R1.5 million two-level house with a garage

What does your dream home look like? Well, if it happens to feature a big open-plan living space with an attached terrace, 4-5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 dressing rooms and a garage big enough for two vehicles, then what luck: for that is exactly the sort of structure we are viewing today!

Courtesy of Polish architectural firm Homekoncept, this modern house clocks in at approximately R1.5 million – not bad at all considering all the space (183m², excluding the 42m² garage) and amenities that come with it!

And to cater to your exact personal style, the creators behind this structure are also able to offer this home with a variety of different options and customisations.

Let’s take a look!