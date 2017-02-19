Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 pictures of homes with stylish fences

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

The main function of a fence is to protect a home, family and property. It doesn’t matter if your home is in the suburbs, the city or countryside, a fence is perfect to demarcate the property line, act as a safety and security barrier for your children and even decorate your home. In this homify feature, our architects have chosen 25 fantastic and stylish modern fences in a variety of materials to suit any home, regardless of the shape, size and colour scheme.

1. White wooden fence

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern Garden
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Fence off your home with this simple yet stylish wooden option.

2. Picket fence

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern Garden Wood
estudio|44

estudio|44
estudio|44
estudio|44

Natural wood is attractive and elegant.

3. For the country home

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

Complement your natural environment with this country style fence.

4. Protect your pool

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

A low steel fence is a must-have especially when you have a pool and small children.

5. Patterned project

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Add elegance with this beautiful patterned fence in your garden.

6. Patio separation

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern Garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

Use a fence to enhance privacy in your patio area for your city apartment.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stone gabions

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Stone is a durable, cool natural material for an ultra-modern home. 

8. Vines and creepers

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern Garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Planting trees or vines against the wooden fence is a great idea to introduce a vertical garden. 

9. Concrete and wood

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

A simple combination of wood and concrete doesn't need to be boring, add some charm with pretty potted plants.

10. Zen style

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

A Zen garden is the epitome of serenity. 

11. Rustic stone

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern Garden
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

If you like vintage and rustic, then opt for some stunning stone walls.

12. Carved wood

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern Garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Enhance that mysterious element with a carved wooden fence.

13. Landscape

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern Garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

Building a fence is one thing, but is it vital to take the landscape into account too.

14. Strength

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

A durable iron or dark steel fence may be the sophisticated touch your home needed.

15. The tropics

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

A bamboo fence that borders the home is durable and tropically inspired for that island theme throughout the year.

16. Alluring alloy

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

An alloy picket fence is popular and affordable.

17. PVC

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

A simple PVC fence adds a charming character to you backyard.

18. Old fashioned

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

A small picket fence at the edge of the property enhances a cosy effect to the house.

19. Brick and picket

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

A red brick wall with white picket fence is attractive too.

20. Wooden fence and wall

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern Garden Wood Grey
Contractors

Contractors
Contractors
Contractors

This is a sleek and modern option to decorate and secure your property. The white walls are simple, while the brown wood is chic.

21. Curvy concrete

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

It may be somewhat classic in style, but this curvy concrete wall is just so stylish.

22. Vibrant shade

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern Garden
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves

It's amazing what a vibrant shade of pink can do to enhance the backyard.

23. Harmonious effect

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern Garden
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

A stained wooden fence and a brick outdoor fireplace is a great spot to entertain in the comfort of your own home.

24. Stainless steel

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless steel is a great fence material for a sophisticated home.

25. Eclectic

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Using variety of materials is elegant and different with steel, bamboo and bush creating an eclectic design. Have a look at these 9 simple ideas to decorate the outside of your home

10 cheap but fabulous kitchens!
Which fence is best for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks