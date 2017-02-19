25 pictures of homes with stylish fences

The main function of a fence is to protect a home, family and property. It doesn’t matter if your home is in the suburbs, the city or countryside, a fence is perfect to demarcate the property line, act as a safety and security barrier for your children and even decorate your home. In this homify feature, our architects have chosen 25 fantastic and stylish modern fences in a variety of materials to suit any home, regardless of the shape, size and colour scheme.