25 pictures of homes with stylish fences

The main function of a fence is to protect a home, family and property. It doesn’t matter if your home is in the suburbs, the city or countryside, a fence is perfect to demarcate the property line, act as a safety and security barrier for your children and even decorate your home. In this homify feature, our architects have chosen 25 fantastic and stylish modern fences in a variety of materials to suit any home, regardless of the shape, size and colour scheme.
Fence off your home with this simple yet stylish wooden option.
Natural wood is attractive and elegant.
Complement your natural environment with this country style fence.
A low steel fence is a must-have especially when you have a pool and small children.
Add elegance with this beautiful patterned fence in your garden.
Use a fence to enhance privacy in your patio area for your city apartment.
Stone is a durable, cool natural material for an ultra-modern home.
Planting trees or vines against the wooden fence is a great idea to introduce a vertical garden.
A simple combination of wood and concrete doesn't need to be boring, add some charm with pretty potted plants.
A Zen garden is the epitome of serenity.
If you like vintage and rustic, then opt for some stunning stone walls.
Enhance that mysterious element with a carved wooden fence.
Building a fence is one thing, but is it vital to take the landscape into account too.
A durable iron or dark steel fence may be the sophisticated touch your home needed.
A bamboo fence that borders the home is durable and tropically inspired for that island theme throughout the year.
An alloy picket fence is popular and affordable.
A simple PVC fence adds a charming character to you backyard.
A small picket fence at the edge of the property enhances a cosy effect to the house.
A red brick wall with white picket fence is attractive too.
This is a sleek and modern option to decorate and secure your property. The white walls are simple, while the brown wood is chic.
It may be somewhat classic in style, but this curvy concrete wall is just so stylish.
It's amazing what a vibrant shade of pink can do to enhance the backyard.
A stained wooden fence and a brick outdoor fireplace is a great spot to entertain in the comfort of your own home.
Stainless steel is a great fence material for a sophisticated home.
Using variety of materials is elegant and different with steel, bamboo and bush creating an eclectic design.