​The South African house with beautiful views

You know what they say: location, location, location! Well, the importance of choosing the setting for one’s house is firmly reminded to us with today’s homify 360° discovery: a modern home, situated in Barberton, Mpumalanga with a lush bushveld as its back yard. Not too shabby, eh?

Designed in an H-shaped plan, the house is organised around a central courtyard (which becomes the prime spot for socialising and entertaining, as you will soon see). But regardless of where in the house you are located (on a top-floor balcony or on a bottom-level terrace), that amazing landscape view still finds you.

The costs of this house? A cool R2 million.

Let’s take a look, shall we?