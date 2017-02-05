​A Pretoria home with a stylish yet comfy interior

Today on homify 360°, we keep it local by checking up on a delightful little house in Pretoria – well, actually we are sneaking a peek at 3-dimensional renderings of a house designed by VISUALIZE 3D, a top-notch CGI company in Pretoria.

Tasked with designing both exterior- and interior images for a new residential estate’s units, VISUALIZE 3D set out to show us (and the world) what they are capable of. Clearly these guys know the must-have elements when creating architectural visualisations to ensure a stylish and stunning end result.

But enough chatting, let’s see what they came up with!