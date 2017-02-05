The charming Johannesburg home with a stunning secret

We are really spoiled for choice when it comes to picking an interior design style for our homes. Will it be modern lines and sleek surfaces, or perhaps classic furniture and ornately decorated spaces? And let’s not forget the unique beauty and potential that other design styles can add to a space, such as Scandinavian or rustic.

But today on homify 360°, we’ve managed to stumble upon a home which flaunts a different look: shabby chic. Yes, that delightful style where furnishings are either chosen for their appearance of age and signs of wear and tear, or where new items are distressed to achieve the appearance of an antique.

Let’s take a look how this charming Midrand home with a more industrial architectural look manages to successfully blend it with reclaimed teak furniture to produce an overall enchanting style.