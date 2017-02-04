Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​These South African designers designed the best apartment in Barcelona

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Living room
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at how some of our local talent are spreading the interior style overseas – make that ‘amazing’ interior style! 

Spruced up most deliciously by ARRCC, an interior-design company in Cape Town, this Barcelona apartment treats us to a blend of African influences combined with ultra contemporary designs, flaunting an exceptional and most inviting look. 

And although this property is situated in a “hot spot” (it is housed along Passeig de Gracia in a new luxury development in the heart of Barcelona and enjoys views of Gaudi Casa Mia), it is mostly its interior design (which spills out onto the vast terrace) that we are interested in.

Let’s take a look!

A magnificent space

Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Living room
ARRCC

Barcelona Apartment

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

The interiors flaunt an open-plan layout, which include, among other things, a living room and dining area (situated at the back). And judging from the furniture and décor pieces, it is clear that these homeowners are fully committed to excellence. Just look at that amazing sofa that’s clad in what appears to be endless metres of soft silk! 

And not only have the furniture and decorative items been selected most carefully, even the ceiling got styled up, now flaunting a very exceptional look in warm timber.

Unique visual separators

Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
ARRCC

Barcelona Apartment

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Massive metal louvers are used to divide up the open-plan layout, which also do a fantastic job of controlling the lighting. Notice how strikingly these surfaces (which have been expertly designed, by the way) contrast with the timber ones of the floor and ceiling.

Elegant mealtimes

Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style dining room
ARRCC

Barcelona Apartment

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Each and every meal served here, even if it’s a piece of toast, will be a most elegant affair thanks to the designs. From table to chair and wall art to lighting, all of the elements have been painstakingly crafted to ensure only the best ambience is flaunted. 

Speaking of wall art, we just love how that decadent piece in the background injects some pattern and colour into an otherwise neutral space.

Lounging in style

Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Living room
ARRCC

Barcelona Apartment

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

A second, more informal living room is located, flaunting a much lighter (and more earth-toned) look in terms of colour. However, don’t overlook the firm commitment to relaxation (the plush sofa) and style (the geometric décor items, as well as the combination of sleek materials and soft fabrics).

Tasteful dreams for sure

Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style bedroom
ARRCC

Barcelona Apartment

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

The ultra elegant style continues into the bedroom, where contemporary pieces ensure a most modern space for snoozing. We especially love the striking wall art above the bed, which adds some cheery hues into the room while also flaunting a slightly African vibe.

Exterior relaxation

Barcelona Apartment, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
ARRCC

Barcelona Apartment

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Last but certainly not least, the outdoor terrace which, although it has less design surfaces than the interior spaces, also flaunts a most delicious look. 

Comfy yet elegant sofas conjure up numerous seating possibilities. And an expertly crafted metal work of art adds some visual detail into this outdoor space. 

A most stunning creation by one of our local design firms. Well done! 

Now for something more local, yet equally stunning: The gorgeous South African home with an interior you'll die for.

15 dressing rooms from your dreams
The perfect space, or too contemporary for your style? Tell us what you think in our comments section...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks