​These South African designers designed the best apartment in Barcelona

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at how some of our local talent are spreading the interior style overseas – make that ‘amazing’ interior style!

Spruced up most deliciously by ARRCC, an interior-design company in Cape Town, this Barcelona apartment treats us to a blend of African influences combined with ultra contemporary designs, flaunting an exceptional and most inviting look.

And although this property is situated in a “hot spot” (it is housed along Passeig de Gracia in a new luxury development in the heart of Barcelona and enjoys views of Gaudi Casa Mia), it is mostly its interior design (which spills out onto the vast terrace) that we are interested in.

Let’s take a look!