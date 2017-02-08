Your browser is out-of-date.

12 kitchen bars for small houses

Betti Hunter—homify Betti Hunter—homify
Residência Vila Assunção - Santo André, Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

As you have probably already guessed, the kitchen is our favourite place in the house. It's a space for experimentation, enjoyment, and excellent conversation. It's the social hub of the home, which is why it's so important for it to be well-presented.

If you're looking to renovate your kitchen, stop what you're doing and don't make any further plans until you've considered a breakfast bar. No, we're not joking—a breakfast bar is the number one essential kitchen element for 2017. We've got 12 of the best right here for you to peruse. Take your pick…

1. Combine wood and chrome for a modern aesthetic

Breakfast counter Studio Stimulus Modern kitchen
Studio Stimulus

Breakfast counter

Studio Stimulus
Studio Stimulus
Studio Stimulus

Kitchen bars should be as practical as possible. If you're short on space, try building a bar that juts out from a wall and wraps around the kitchen, forming a C shape. This will give you more counter space to work with, and will make the kitchen look cosy and inviting.

2. A small, stylish table of marble and wood.

Residential - Gamadia Road, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Kitchen Wood Brown
Nitido Interior design

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Keep your kitchen design consistent and match the materials of your bar with the colours and textures used throughout the rest of the room. Interior designers favour marble for modern table tops, which looks outstanding when paired with smooth dark wood.

3. Give the hob a resplendent touch with LED lights and a fixed glass plate

Kitchen Ansari Architects Modern kitchen
Ansari Architects

Kitchen

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

LED lights elevate your kitchen from humdrum to hoo, mama! Place them under or around the main bar, and accent them with reflective panels so that they bounce more light around the room. The aim is to create a room that loooks delicate, elegant, and striking all at once.

4. Use dark marble for the countertops—it's easy to maintain and clean!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Marble is a very resistant material, which makes it a popular choice in kitchen design. Yes, it's expensive, but it's easy to wipe down, is very durable, and adds a luxe look to any room.

5. In smaller kitchens, keep the breakfast bar close to the door. Just add a chair and you're ready to go.

KItchenette The White Room Kitchen
The White Room

KItchenette

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

This is a very easy way of adding a kitchen bar to your home without knocking down walls or remodeling. Just bolt a delicate and practical table to a wall (making sure it doesn't obscure the entrance) and brunch to your heart's content.

6. Give your kitchen a rustic look with bricks

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Kitchen
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Creative types who want to break up the monotony of modern kitchens should build their bar with bricks! This dreamy industrial bar is quick and easy to achieve—just build your initial structure and then add a worktop in a luxurious, contrasting material (marble, perhaps?)—the smooth and the rough will complement each other perfectly.

7. Say yes to plated countertops

Residência Vila Assunção - Santo André, Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda Modern kitchen
Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda

Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda
Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda
Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda

… they create a wonderful space with a modern and minimalist touch. This kind of design allows you to maximise valuable work space while also leaving room for a cosy little breakfast spot.

8. Replace your worktops if you're not keen on remodeling the kitchen. Small details often have a larger impact than you might think…

Diseño y Equipamiento TORRE ESMERALDA - Punta del Este, Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

We don't always have to go for a complete overhaul—sometimes, it only takes one little change to completely rejuvenate a kitchen. Instead of replacing everything, simply install new counters to create a sleek bar space. You'll be amazed by how much of a difference it makes!

9. Adopt a world-famous style—the elongated worktop with an identical base and counter

DI - Cocina, Estudio .m Estudio .m Modern kitchen
Estudio .m

Estudio .m
Estudio .m
Estudio .m

Go mad for marble and use it as a continuous cover for your kitchen bar. This design is a modern classic, and keeps your kitchen looking seamless and on-trend.

10. Keep it conventional with a conservative wooden worktop

Trabajo para el estudio de Arquitectura LINK Inversiones., Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía Modern kitchen
Sebastian Alcover—Fotografía

Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía
Sebastian Alcover—Fotografía
Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía

Wood gives an air of warmth to any home environment. Add a polished wooden bar to your kitchen, and enjoy a cultured coffee or snack at any time of the day. Also, take note of how this designer has used the shelves as a continuation of the bar—very smart!

11. Add a sink for extra function

cocinas, OLKAB CORART OLKAB CORART Kitchen
OLKAB CORART

OLKAB CORART
OLKAB CORART
OLKAB CORART

We love a good kitchen bar, but we love a multi-functional space even more! This design goes beyond the conventional and creates a space for food preparation, cooking, AND eating—all in one!

12. Give your kitchen a modern update with shiny chrome and eye-catching chair design

A modern kitchen refit Redesign Modern kitchen
Redesign

A modern kitchen refit

Redesign
Redesign
Redesign

If there is an area of the home where you can afford to step out of your comfort zone, it's the kitchen. Place a few simple modern elements into this space and just see what a difference it makes. The finish is impressive and the dark chairs create a pleasing contrast. We think this bar might be our favourite on the list!

If you liked this article, you'll love: 10 ways to make your bedroom look like a hotel.

12 outdoor floors that will increase the value of your home
Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

