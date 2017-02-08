12 outdoor floors that will increase the value of your home

The flooring of your outdoor patio or terrace can be a complete game-changer, yet sometimes simply changing the flooring isn't enough to rescue your exterior design.

Have you done everything that you can, but your patio or terrace is still not living up to your expectations?

Maybe you really need to think about the right flooring for this space, while allowing it to work in harmony with all of the other decor and design. This is why today at homify, we've put together an article with you in mind. We want to give you the very best of ideas from top professionals from around the world.

By opting for the right floor you can not only beautify your patio but you can also increase the value of your property.

First, however, you need to define the style that you want for your exterior space. This will have an impact on the type of material, colour and size.

Secondly, you need to analyze your budget and choose the best option depending on what you can afford. While we may be inspired by all sorts of ideas, we need to be realistic about what we can afford. Whether you want to cover your floors with ceramics, wood or tiles, there is always a cheaper option on the market.

Now let's look at some beautiful examples: