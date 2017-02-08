Your browser is out-of-date.

12 outdoor floors that will increase the value of your home

Leigh Leigh
Casa Sotogrande, Terra Terra Modern Garden
The flooring of your outdoor patio or terrace can be a complete game-changer, yet sometimes simply changing the flooring isn't enough to rescue your exterior design. 

Have you done everything that you can, but your patio or terrace is still not living up to your expectations?

Maybe you really need to think about the right flooring for this space, while allowing it to work in harmony with all of the other decor and design. This is why today at homify, we've put together an article with you in mind. We want to give you the very best of ideas from top professionals from around the world.

By opting for the right floor you can not only beautify your patio but you can also increase the value of your property.

First, however, you need to define the style that you want for your exterior space. This will have an impact on the type of material, colour and size. 

Secondly, you need to analyze your budget and choose the best option depending on what you can afford. While we may be inspired by all sorts of ideas, we need to be realistic about what we can afford. Whether you want to cover your floors with ceramics, wood or tiles, there is always a cheaper option on the market.

Now let's look at some beautiful examples:

1. Enamel porcelain

This is as durable as it is modern. You can also opt for different patterns and colours.

2. Exterior floor in ceramic

These ceramic tiles look like stone, bringing a gorgeous rustic look and feel to this outdoor area. Do you see how it works in harmony with the dark wooden pergola?

3. Stone slabs

Stone slabs come in all different sizes, colours and shapes. They are excellent for the outdoors, especially for your garden. They can convey a very welcoming and warm ambiance, especially if you use them well.

While it is a heavy material, it is worth it! It will also work very well with the plants in the garden.

4. Artificial grass plus stone plus a deck

If you want something more colourful, you can combine different materials. This will not only look beautiful, but it is a great way to delimit spaces and create order outside.

Wood works very well with stone and artificial grass so why note unite them and create something special?

Artificial grass is also an excellent option for those who don't have much time to maintain an outdoor space.

Have a look at these tips: Ideas for your home using artificial lawn.

5. Gravel

Combined with wooden paving stones, you'll have a garden that is like a little oasis.

6. Dark rectangular bricks

This is a very simple and cost-effective design, but we can see how it translates to an excellent terrace. It not only highlights the light tones of the furniture, but it is a durable and savvy material.

7. Anti-slip tiles

In South Africa we can often experience very humid weather or lots of rain. This is why it's so important to invest in anti-slip tiles for the floor of your patio or terrace. This will ensure that you avoid accidents!

Avoid using very light tiles, such as white, for a space like this. They'll reflect the sun and hurt your eyes!

8. Rustic clay tiles

These rustic tiles are a perfect way to bring texture and tone to the floor, while introducing a very diverse look and feel. It also works in harmony with more modern or contemporary finishes. 

Clay works well in humidity too!

9. Get creative

You don't always have to go just for a solid material. As you can see in this design, sometimes grass can make the perfect flooring for your outdoor space! Use your plants to create a clear path and put down paving stones for a solid walkway.

Tip: Go for paving stones that aren't porous as they retain a lot of dust!

10. Small patios

For small patios, opt for stone blocks. These are very easy to maintain and create a very modern and functional outdoor area.

11. Grey gravel

It is incredible how many colours and shapes exist in the market when it comes to gravel, but this material can also be enhanced by the beautiful finishes.

Gravel is also very natural and durable and will last for many years to come!

12. Floating wooden floors

Often we are afraid to use wood for the outdoor space, but you don't have to worry! If you have the right preventative treatment, wood can be very durable, resistant and manageable. Don't hesitate to use it, bringing a warm, earthy and country-style touch to your terrace.

Also have a look at how to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

Which floor would you choose for your patio?

