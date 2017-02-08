8 practical ideas that will work in every kitchen

Kitchens are areas of the home that are used throughout the day. Family meals are eaten here, meals are prepared, drinks are enjoyed and culinary creations are discovered.
This is why the layout of the kitchen and its relation to the living space is very important. It is also essential that a kitchen is clean and tidy so that it is appealing for cooking in!
This is why it's so important that practical ideas are applied to the kitchen and that the space is as beautiful as it is practical.
This is why today at homify, we are going to show you some incredible examples of how you can apply practical ideas to your kitchen, which will enhance it both functionally and aesthetically.
We also hope that they will turn your kitchen into your very own unique space that inspires both you and your children, family and friends.
If you want your kitchen to feature stylish and decorative visuals in the form of kitchen equipment, while keeping it easily accessible, you can invest in a hanging shelf like design professionals Hande Koksal Interiors have done here.
In this way, you can create a unique look and feel while keeping the kitchen items accessible.
If you keep your glasses, spoons, knives and other items in the drawers, it may be worth putting dividers or containers inside them. This will prevent the items from rubbing up against each other and getting scratched or damaged.
It will also help you to keep these spaces more organised.
Storage is key to a good kitchen design, but you need to have cabinets, drawers and cupboards that are easily accessible. Opt for folding doors that can be easily opened and closed.
Also have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.
In order to provide your kitchen with practical storage, why not opt for small modern shelves that can be suspended below the permanent cabinets or counter tops? Here you can store condiments and other items, keeping them easily accessible but out of the way.
They can also bring a touch of colour and charm to your kitchen.
While kitchen cabinets keep a cooking area neat and tidy, it also means that there is no originality. Why not opt for open shelves, like we can see in this design, which allows your cutlery and crockery to remain on display. This will bring a very unique touch to the interior design, while making for a very colourful and stylish space.
Instead of choosing paint or wallpaper in the kitchen, you can opt for a chic and modern decorative blackboard. This immediately transforms your kitchen into a personal space where you can write down personal messages, quotes, shopping lists or recipes.
Also have a look at: Beautiful Kitchens: 7 Ideas To Decorate The Walls.
You can make your kitchen seem that much more expansive, light and bright by taking advantage of the windows. Allow sunshine to stream in throughout the day.
You can also decorate your windows by choosing colourful curtains or blinds or adding a fresh pot of flowers to the window sill. Enhance the natural beauty as much as possible!
If the kitchen flows into the rest of the living space, opt for a shelf system like this one that works for both sides. As we can see in this image, it makes for a very practical feature that can be used for both rooms.
It also forms a subtle boundary between them!
Have a look at these tips for stylishly splitting a room without a wall.