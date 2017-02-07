15 projects that will inspire you to redesign your kitchen

The kitchen is one of the most used rooms of the home, so it makes sense to pay attention to its design. Yes, we know, kitchen renovation is expensive, but don't be tempted to go for the easiest and cheapest option on the market—take the time to seek out the most functional and eye-catching units and appliances.

Remember that you're aiming to strike the ideal balance between efficiency and aesthetic value. There's no point in installing a fashion-forward kitchen if the work triangle ratio is out of whack. This may sound like a tall order but we promise you its easier than it sounds—just check out these 15 incredible kitchens for proof!