15 projects that will inspire you to redesign your kitchen

The kitchen is one of the most used rooms of the home, so it makes sense to pay attention to its design. Yes, we know, kitchen renovation is expensive, but don't be tempted to go for the easiest and cheapest option on the market—take the time to seek out the most functional and eye-catching units and appliances.
Remember that you're aiming to strike the ideal balance between efficiency and aesthetic value. There's no point in installing a fashion-forward kitchen if the work triangle ratio is out of whack. This may sound like a tall order but we promise you its easier than it sounds—just check out these 15 incredible kitchens for proof!
This first example has been designed with simple lines and modern fittings. A stark colour contrast has been drawn between the cabinets and the walls, and the high-shine kitchen units are all the rage in American family homes.
Kitchen storage should be designed to meet any conceivable need you may have. This kitchen manages to do so thanks to an innovative design that features a mixture of roomy cupboards, sturdy drawers and chairs that tuck neatly under an L-shaped breakfast bar for on-the-go eating.
Minimalism doesn't have to be all-white. It's easy to get results that make a difference by carefully selecting the right colours and textures. A deep damson colour can fit perfectly into a minimal design when paired with white and chrome accents. Just remember to keep surface clutter to an absolute minimum!
Vivid colours work well in the kitchen, but use them wisely. Team a bold red such as this with neutral flooring, charcoal grey walls, and shiny black appliances to create a welcoming atmosphere and avoid overwhelming the room.
It's possible to make a minimalist design look unique. The use of gleaming white with brushed steel accents draws attention to the simple lines and elegant lighting elements that really make this kitchen stand out.
L-shaped kitchens are desirable because they allow you to squeeze a lot of storage space into a relatively small space. This design is one of the most practical kitchen layouts as it optimises the space between the sink, cooker, and the work surface, and also allows you to install rotating shelving into the corner cabinets.
Design a kitchen that's easy on the eye by using neutral colours. This kitchen stands out thanks to the reflection of light from the lacquered cabinets and glossy surfaces, which creates a sense of brightness and depth throughout the room.
Use a strong and durable material to create a slick, neutral kitchen with ample space for groceries and appliances. Keep it seamless by installing handle-less cupboard doors and push-open shelves, and embrace the magic of dark minimalism.
In terms of functionality, you can't get much better than a kitchen island. This one combines elegance with modern technology, freeing up space and helping you to build a fully equipped kitchen.
If you've got your heart set on a kitchen island, then make sure you design your layout accordingly. Make the most of that space and include a sink or a cooker as part of this extra space, so you can use it as a dining table, a work surface, and as somewhere to install a key kitchen fitting.
Go one step further with your kitchen island and include some extreme storage there, too! Choose a design that abides by the rule of thirds—dedicate two thirds of the island to cupboards and drawers, and use the remaining space as a place to stack stools and chairs.
Focus on the details to increase the functionality of your kitchen. Hanging racks, secret drawers and tailor-made cabinetry will save you space and time.
Hide clunky appliances behind plain white doors. You want the clean lines and superior design to steal the show, which won't happen if guests are more focused on your brand of dishwasher!
Modern kitchen styles need natural light to really take them to the next level. See how this kitchen works with the long, thin window to ensure that the limited daylight illuminates the white counter tops and walls that surround it, which in turn bounces the light around the room.
Don't shy away from bright colours! The kitchen is a place to experiment—not just with food, but with bright citrus hues and tasty tropical tones. Just remember to ground a crazy colour scheme with a neutral base. A grey or wood floor is the perfect way to complement an out-there design.
