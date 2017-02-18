16 pictures of amazing South African bedrooms

A comfortable bedroom is the recipe for a good night's sleep. Whether you like the idea of a bright and colourful space, something more serene and stylish or even a neutral inspired zone of tranquility, your bedroom is a reflection of your personality.
In this homify article, we look at 16 gorgeous bedrooms that are perfect for a South African home, taking into account the panoramic views, fresh air and of course that vibrant natural element, our interior designers are inspiring homemakers with hints and tips to suit any household.
The neutral colour scheme, light wooden panels and lovely natural sunlight is perfect, creating an elegant atmosphere accustomed to relaxation.
This bedroom is decorated in simple tones of white, grey and beige, while the chic fireplace is another feature of calm and comfort.
A bedroom that opens out onto the garden is great for those who enjoy communing with nature.
Blue decor is an awesome choice for a home located at the seaside.
But, if blue isn't for you, then stunning sea green is a fantastic option too.
The drawcard of this bedroom has to be the fascinating view of the ocean.
A simple palette and minimalist decor is trendy, tasteful and contemporary.
South Africa is well-known for its fauna and flora, so include a touch of colour with some floral elements to the bedroom.
Geometric wall decor is always great for an interesting effect.
The best way to create a charming ambiance in the bedroom is with mountains of pillows and layers of quilts.
Keepsakes and photographs as mementos to decorate your walls can be stylish if done properly.
It's important to look for amazing illumination and lamps as decor. Simple chandeliers add a feature of luxury and opulence to a home.
A headboard that takes up an entire wall creates a spacious appearance in the bedroom.
If you like the idea of neutrals, but want something unique and unusual, then a duck egg colour scheme will be a fresh feature in your home.
A spacious bedroom means you can really have it all! Think about the best spot for that TV, elegant illumination and a stunning view of the city for that high-rise apartment in style.
Brilliant all-white bedroom flooded in sunshine and attractive tones of gold. How is that not the lap of luxury? Have a look at: Building the perfect house to fit the South African lifestyle for more decor inspiration.