16 pictures of amazing South African bedrooms

A comfortable bedroom is the recipe for a good night's sleep. Whether you like the idea of a bright and colourful space, something more serene and stylish or even a neutral inspired zone of tranquility, your bedroom is a reflection of your personality.

In this homify article, we look at 16 gorgeous bedrooms that are perfect for a South African home, taking into account the panoramic views, fresh air and of course that vibrant natural element, our interior designers are inspiring homemakers with hints and tips to suit any household.