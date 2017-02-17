Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ideas for a modern and secure garage

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
#cumbres369, aaestudio aaestudio Modern garage/shed
Loading admin actions …

Security and modernity are two important factors of contemporary living and in this edition of homify, we look at 13 garages that are sure to meet your requirements. Whether it's simple and stylish or sleek and techno, our professionals have considered examples to suit your upmarket home in the suburbs or rural space in the country. Let's take a look for inspiration!

1. Double it

Park Lane Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Double Garage
A double garage is spacious enough for a growing family, while also acting as storage for all those essentials. This automated option is perfectly suited for a modern home with a wooden look for trendy living.

2. Sporty and practical

ＴＫプロジェクト, K2・PLAN 株式会社本多建築設計事務所 K2・PLAN 株式会社本多建築設計事務所 Double Garage Stone Grey
No matter what car you have, a secure garage is a must. A concrete minimalist home allows your Sunday car to make a statement any day of the week.

3. One for the guys

シダーガレージ, J-STYLE GARAGE Co.,Ltd. J-STYLE GARAGE Co.,Ltd. Country style garage/shed
Your garage can be more than just vehicle storage, place all your beloved items in one space and display them in style.

4. High rise

Casa José Prata, Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Modern garage/shed
So you have a few cars that require storage, but your horizontal space is limited? Then it's time to look at the vertical heights with this futuristic option.

5. Big family problems

Garage façade FG ARQUITECTES Modern garage/shed
A large household with many cars needs a lot of planning to ensure security and safety, it may seem like a modern design, but it's tasteful too.

6. Showcase

NI house | SANKAIDO, SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂 SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂 Rustic style garage/shed
Repurpose that old barn and create an elegant showroom for your collectables, whether it be that vintage car or bike. A wood burning fireplace adds that authentic rustic design element.

7. The simple

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions, DG Construction DG Construction minimalist garage/shed
A simple home needs a simple garage, but that doesn't mean it can't be stylish! This dark stained wood matches the grey walls perfectly.

8. A sneak peek

homify Double Garage
Catch a glimpse of this garage through the mesh metal door.

9. Spacious

Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
A garage located close to the kitchen is great for ease of access, in case there's anything you've forgotten in the car.

10. Sleek monochrome

#cumbres369, aaestudio aaestudio Modern garage/shed
A home built into the hillside needs to take the landscape into account especially when a garage is planned, this monochrome design is undeniably sleek and attractive too.

11. Brick and wood

CASA RM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2013, PFS-arquitectura PFS-arquitectura minimalist garage/shed
Be creative with your garage and add a rustic element with wooden doors and brick walls.

12. Any weather

Doppelgarage Marienberg, REICHEL SCHLAIER ARCHITEKTEN GMBH REICHEL SCHLAIER ARCHITEKTEN GMBH Garage/shed
Garages need to withstand any climate.

13. To suit your needs

M&M House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern garage/shed
Whatever you garage needs may be, from storage, space and even illumination, it is important to consider the type of vehicles, landscape and even flooring for your family. It's an expensive job that you don't want to have to redo every few years. Have a look at these 25 types of fences and walls to make your house more stylish while being secure too.

Modern home meets loving family space
Which garage are you adding to your home?

