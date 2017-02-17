13 ideas for a modern and secure garage

Security and modernity are two important factors of contemporary living and in this edition of homify, we look at 13 garages that are sure to meet your requirements. Whether it's simple and stylish or sleek and techno, our professionals have considered examples to suit your upmarket home in the suburbs or rural space in the country. Let's take a look for inspiration!
A double garage is spacious enough for a growing family, while also acting as storage for all those essentials. This automated option is perfectly suited for a modern home with a wooden look for trendy living.
No matter what car you have, a secure garage is a must. A concrete minimalist home allows your Sunday car to make a statement any day of the week.
Your garage can be more than just vehicle storage, place all your beloved items in one space and display them in style.
So you have a few cars that require storage, but your horizontal space is limited? Then it's time to look at the vertical heights with this futuristic option.
A large household with many cars needs a lot of planning to ensure security and safety, it may seem like a modern design, but it's tasteful too.
Repurpose that old barn and create an elegant showroom for your collectables, whether it be that vintage car or bike. A wood burning fireplace adds that authentic rustic design element.
A simple home needs a simple garage, but that doesn't mean it can't be stylish! This dark stained wood matches the grey walls perfectly.
A garage located close to the kitchen is great for ease of access, in case there's anything you've forgotten in the car.
A home built into the hillside needs to take the landscape into account especially when a garage is planned, this monochrome design is undeniably sleek and attractive too.
Be creative with your garage and add a rustic element with wooden doors and brick walls.
Garages need to withstand any climate.
Whatever you garage needs may be, from storage, space and even illumination, it is important to consider the type of vehicles, landscape and even flooring for your family. It's an expensive job that you don't want to have to redo every few years. Have a look at these 25 types of fences and walls to make your house more stylish while being secure too.