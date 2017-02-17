Your browser is out-of-date.

17 miniature gardens (that are super easy to copy!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
You may not have much space to create the gorgeous garden for your family that you’ve always wanted, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. In this homify feature, there are 17 magical miniature gardens to add some enchantment and fantasy to your backyard. The colours, textures, details and materials incorporated into the garden are neutral yet elegant. A glorious garden that is perfect for relaxing with a good book awaits you, regardless of your space.

1. Some romance

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

A garden with chic white stones and grey tiles is pretty perfect, now just grow some of your favourite herbs and flowers in the small pot plants.

2. Curvy

Diseño de Jardín y Andador Padilla, Arqca Arqca Modern Garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

Red rocks and succulents framed the irregular geometry of this space.

3. In a corner

DISEÑO DE JARDÍN VELAZQUEZ, Arqca Arqca Minimalist style garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

This garden is decorated with stones and dwarf palms.

4. Stone wall

DISEÑO DE JARDÍN VELAZQUEZ, Arqca Arqca Minimalist style garden
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

The entire wall incorporates different materials: white stones and shrubs, as well as colourful stones and thin stemmed plants for a charming effect.

5. Indoor

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A garden with tropical plants and brilliant illumination is an ideal choice.

6. Spheres

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

This garden incorporates some stylish sculptures, spheres, fountains and thick stemmed plants for a different look.

7. Japanese

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

A mini circular garden that is framed with stone, bamboo and even a small waterfall is elegant.

8. Wooden planters and tropical plants

un jardin oriental, BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES Asian style garden
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

The design highlights the grey pebbles on the garden bed.

9. Separate spaces

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

Add some fascinating blooms to a stone base.

10. Levels

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have a look at this corner garden that has flowers and plants on a variety of levels.

11. Demarcated

​London Kitchen Garden - Small Garden Design by LS+L homify Rustic style garden Wood Multicolored kitchen garden,Potager,Town garden,Small garden
homify

​London Kitchen Garden—Small Garden Design by LS+L

homify
homify
homify

The various flowers are separated into their own zone by wooden planters.

12. Vertical garden

Varanda Higienópolis , HZ Paisagismo HZ Paisagismo Tropical style garden
HZ Paisagismo

HZ Paisagismo
HZ Paisagismo
HZ Paisagismo

You may want to contact a professional to add this look to your balcony.

13. Terrific triangle

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Utilise all the space you have and add a simple dwarf palm.

14. L-shaped

Jardinera en escuadra, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Minimalist style garden
Vivero Sofia

Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia

Greenery and multi-colour stones are an ideal choice for an earth-loving home.

15. For the interior

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

The varying grey stones and simple dwarf tree is welcoming at the entrance.

16. The diety

Feng Shui en una vivienda de Premià de Dalt, Feng Shui Cristina Jové Feng Shui Cristina Jové Asian style garden
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

Include some religious sculptures into your home and invite luck.

17. Pathway

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Lead the way to a chill zone in your home with some white stones and a wooden pathway.

The modern family home built for R2 million
Which of these gardens are your favourite?

