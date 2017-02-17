17 miniature gardens (that are super easy to copy!)

You may not have much space to create the gorgeous garden for your family that you’ve always wanted, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. In this homify feature, there are 17 magical miniature gardens to add some enchantment and fantasy to your backyard. The colours, textures, details and materials incorporated into the garden are neutral yet elegant. A glorious garden that is perfect for relaxing with a good book awaits you, regardless of your space.
A garden with chic white stones and grey tiles is pretty perfect, now just grow some of your favourite herbs and flowers in the small pot plants.
The entire wall incorporates different materials: white stones and shrubs, as well as colourful stones and thin stemmed plants for a charming effect.
A garden with tropical plants and brilliant illumination is an ideal choice.
This garden incorporates some stylish sculptures, spheres, fountains and thick stemmed plants for a different look.
A mini circular garden that is framed with stone, bamboo and even a small waterfall is elegant.
The design highlights the grey pebbles on the garden bed.
Add some fascinating blooms to a stone base.
Have a look at this corner garden that has flowers and plants on a variety of levels.
The various flowers are separated into their own zone by wooden planters.
You may want to contact a professional to add this look to your balcony.
Utilise all the space you have and add a simple dwarf palm.
Greenery and multi-colour stones are an ideal choice for an earth-loving home.
The varying grey stones and simple dwarf tree is welcoming at the entrance.
Include some religious sculptures into your home and invite luck.
Lead the way to a chill zone in your home with some white stones and a wooden pathway.