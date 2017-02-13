Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful homes in several sizes for you to choose from and create

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Firth 114802, Three14 Architects
A beautiful modern home awaits you with the help of homify, and in this feature there are several stunning architectural ideas to ensure that your exterior is fun, functional and sophisticated. Whether you're deciding on designs for your double storey or modular home, our team of professionals have you covered. A comfortable, stylish and eye catching modern home is possible, so let's be inspired.

1. Contemporary charm

A modern home decorated in neutral colours with an excellent design doesn't have to be large and over the top. This one includes a private patio to enjoy the sunshine and crisp fresh air. The pillars and lattices add some valued privacy, but doesn't this home look perfect at twilight too?

2. For relaxation

The house pictured here is a spacious one-storey living space, with an elegant garden, stunning blue swimming pool and simple colour scheme enhancing the chilled environment. Spend the day just lounging on the lawn while you work on your tan.

3. Delightful view

A proudly South African home with a sensational view and gorgeous landscape needs a layout that showcases the environment. The home has a breathtaking pool for those hot summer days and plenty of windows so there's always something to see.

4. Designer stone

Although stone walls are usually for a rustic home, this one is undeniably modern in design. The glorious illumination and glazing make it a fantastic choice for a family home, with tradition and classic detail incorporated in the tasteful architecture.

5. Wooden

Wooden fixtures incorporates a welcoming charm of minimalism to a home, allowing visitors to feel attracted and at ease as they enter the sleek home that is shielded by the forest.

6. Friendly

In order to create a more eye-catching modern home, it's important to consider how friendly it will be to passers-by, low walls, glazing and natural materials definitely makes the architecture seem less harsh and imposing.

7. Cubed

The final home we visit today has a cube shaped layout, with the sleeping quarters located upstairs and the living areas in the bottom section. The home is decorated in white for that brilliant yet simple design and with incredible lighting this home is nothing less than enchanting. Still in need of facade inspiration? These 11 pictures of homes with charming facades will get your creative juices flowing.

10 pieces of furniture every South African home needs
