15 dressing rooms from your dreams

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
Most of us dream of the day when we can walk out of our bedroom and into a fantastic walk-in closet, displaying a myriad of clothing options and accessories in a variety of colours and patterns. Fortunately, it costs nothing to dream, and neither does checking out our collection of walk-in closets / dressing rooms that could be pure perfection for your dream home. 

From modern and contemporary to classic and minimalist, this collection of dressing spaces is sure to cater for your personal taste and style – and it might just inspire you to jump-start your own walk-in space back home!

1. A decent shelving system is crucial in ensuring practical organisation for your fashion collections.

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Even a small area like a loft space can become a very stylish dressing area.

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Modern dressing room
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house (or dressing room) of your dreams.

3. Note how the cool tones and exceptional organisation of this dressing space exude a calm ambience.

VESTIDORES, CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. Classic style dressing room
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

4. Of course we are always game for a touch of luxury, such as this lounge-seater (which also stores shoes), not to mention the exquisite chandelier.

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Keep the elegance strong with classic lighting, an ornate mirror and patterned rugs.

Un Duplex à Saint-Germain des Prés -Paris-6e, ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

6. Double up on visual space and make your dressing room look twice as large with floor-to-ceiling mirrors.

Casa Tortugas, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern dressing room
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

7. Glass doors ensure a more open and inviting look – a perfect touch for your more modern space.

Спальня с прозрачной гардеробной, ZE|Workroom studio ZE|Workroom studio Scandinavian style dressing room
ZE|Workroom studio

ZE|Workroom studio
ZE|Workroom studio
ZE|Workroom studio

8. White creates visual space, so remember the light neutral tones if your dressing room is rather small.

Vestidor, AG arquitectura Gorris AG arquitectura Gorris Modern dressing room
AG arquitectura Gorris

AG arquitectura Gorris
AG arquitectura Gorris
AG arquitectura Gorris

9. A well-organised room such as this one ensures no more rummaging around searching for the perfect belt – or bag, or shoe, or sock…

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA Campbell Watson Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Campbell Watson

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

10. We love how the circular mirrors and ceiling light add a soft and curvy touch to this space.

WALK IN CLOSET, maurococco.it maurococco.it Modern style bedroom
maurococco.it

maurococco.it
maurococco.it
maurococco.it

11. Never underestimate how sophisticated a wooden floor can look.

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Modern dressing room
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

12. Natural light is a key factor in styling up any room.

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

13. This dressing area may be small, but thanks to the hot pinks, soft fabrics and floral patterns, it’s definitely also charming and stylish.

dressing room, Your royal design Your royal design Eclectic style dressing rooms
Your royal design

Your royal design
Your royal design
Your royal design

14. Want your dressing room to have a more sleek and elegant vibe? Opt for neutral hues, clean lines and modern materials like glass and steel.

Recamara y Vestidor Moderno, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern dressing room
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño

Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

15. Who says you can’t get dressed with a view? That large window is the perfect addition to this narrow room!

A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Mediterranean style dressing room
08023 Architects

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

For more inspiration for your fashions, let’s see 10 very clever (and stylish) ways to store your clothes.

10 ideas to cover the windows of your house
Which of these ideas do you intend to copy back home?

