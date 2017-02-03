The South African beach villa

It does our hearts a world of good to see stylish structures created by some of our top architects and interior designers, but even more so when those structures are located overseas – pure proof that South-African talent is a force to be reckoned with in the architectural- and design world!

So, today on homify 360°, we get spectacularly luxurious with a super modern villa in Ibiza, Spain, which combines barefoot luxury and family entertainment – with a strong sense of lavish sophistication, of course.

Designed by the interior designers of Cape Town-based firm ARRCC, the main idea behind this creation was to allow the owners an oasis where they could enjoy the wonderful island in a more laid-back manner, away from the summer club scene.

Ready for one breathtaking creation?