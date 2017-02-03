This Bloemfontein home is hiding a secret

From houses and flats to churches and boats, homify 360° makes it its mission to bring you noteworthy creations, on an architectural- and interior-design level, each and every day.

Today’s discovery is none of the creations mentioned above – it’s a brand-new police station located in Clocolan in the Free State. Courtesy of Bloemfontein-based architectural firm Truspace, this project consisted of the demolishing of the old dilapidated police station in this little town to make room for a new one, which, of course, flaunts a much more modern and visually pleasing look.

In addition to the new station, our experts were also tasked with constructing a new two-storey office block complete with a new cellblock.

Something different from what you’re used to, right? Let’s see the new results…