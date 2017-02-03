This Bloemfontein home is hiding a secret

From houses and flats to churches and boats, homify 360° makes it its mission to bring you noteworthy creations, on an architectural- and interior-design level, each and every day.
Today’s discovery is none of the creations mentioned above – it’s a brand-new police station located in Clocolan in the Free State. Courtesy of Bloemfontein-based architectural firm Truspace, this project consisted of the demolishing of the old dilapidated police station in this little town to make room for a new one, which, of course, flaunts a much more modern and visually pleasing look.
In addition to the new station, our experts were also tasked with constructing a new two-storey office block complete with a new cellblock.
Something different from what you’re used to, right? Let’s see the new results…
We start at the back of the newly constructed building, which treats us to a neat colour palette made up of earthy and warm hues. With grey-brown taking up most of the exterior façade, it’s up to textured brick in a rusty red to ensure some visual contrast and –style.
Throw in stainless steel for railings and snow-white for window- and door frames, and we have a neat little combination of neutral hues to ensure a decently styled façade, perfect for just about any building (whether it’s an office block or a modern house).
Now for a look at the new building from the front (the street view). This side is decidedly more open, seeing as numerous glass panes have been used in the construction. And it would seem those brick surfaces got an opportunity to increase their presence, adding much more texture and pattern than they did at the back.
A slightly pitched roof in steel grey completes the modern look quite neatly.
For security (and visual aesthetics, of course), a modern fence has been erected, displaying a combination of metal and brick (which enhances the textured surfaces of the main building at the back).
For effective contrast, round-shaped lighting fixtures in crisp white were added onto every second brick structure – just because it’s a police station and office building doesn’t mean it can’t look stylish, right?
A top-floor balcony with a little overhang for shade completes the visual-appeal factor, combining all of the colours used and also the majority of building- and design materials.
