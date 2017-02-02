​This thatched roof Durban home has an amazing modern interior

We understand the appeal of decorating one’s home with African-themed décor, but sometimes it can get a bit out of hand if everywhere you look you see animal prints, rustic wood and an abundance of African masks on walls.

Relax – today’s discovery here on homify 360° is far from that. Even though it treats these interiors to a decent helping of African-style décor, it does so within limits and on an elegant level. We’re talking soft neutral colours, lots of natural lighting, and only the occasional animal print or textured surface here and there to add some visual detail.

Sound good to you? Let’s check it out…