​This thatched roof Durban home has an amazing modern interior

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
African dream, House of Decor House of Decor Patios
We understand the appeal of decorating one’s home with African-themed décor, but sometimes it can get a bit out of hand if everywhere you look you see animal prints, rustic wood and an abundance of African masks on walls. 

Relax – today’s discovery here on homify 360° is far from that. Even though it treats these interiors to a decent helping of African-style décor, it does so within limits and on an elegant level. We’re talking soft neutral colours, lots of natural lighting, and only the occasional animal print or textured surface here and there to add some visual detail.

Sound good to you? Let’s check it out…

The backyard paradise

Not many homeowners can boast about having such a magnificent landscape for a back yard, right? Then again, not many people are fortunate enough to enjoy such an exquisite house, with just the right amount of rustic touches (stone-clad walls, select thatched roofing) to ensure a visually pleasing façade which doesn’t resort to full-on rural look.

If you think that vast terrace is amazing, wait until you see the interiors…

An open-plan delight

We love how light spills indoors thanks to the generous glass doors that open up onto that fantastic terrace/balcony. And just like we promised, the interiors keep the rustic elements on the down-low (really nothing more than a high-reaching thatched roof with wooden beams), instead focusing on keeping the style and elegance factors high. 

Plush sofas, soft cushions with delightful patterns, light neutral colours, a classic chandelier, graceful drapes, and delicate pieces of décor and wall art – what is not to love here?

Elegant dining

Part of the open-plan layout are the dining room and kitchen, both of which continue the soft neutral palette in style. In terms of pattern, zebra-print fabrics adorn the back of each dining chair, while a tiled backsplash ensure some visual detail for the kitchen. 

Want to enjoy the kitchen of your dreams? Scope out our range of kitchen planners here on homify.

Textured details

This image shows us the fantastic fireplace right next to the sliding doors that lead out onto the terrace. But it’s the combination of textures and patterns that we really want to focus on, with raw stone, dark wood and soft fabrics all contributing to a space that looks so visually pleasing. 

And don’t forget the small touches of potted plants for some lush freshness.

The guest bedroom

Twin beds ensure a soft and pleasing sleeping spot in the guest bedroom, which has been decked out with soft neutrals that take on a slightly earthy tone. And due to the charming fabric textures and patterns displayed here, the décor department has been kept quite subdued.

The main suite

Who would say “no” to having a bedroom with such a tremendous view? The light colour palette keeps the room looking clean and visually spacious, yet combines fantastically well with the lush green landscape outside.

The top spot for relaxation

Of course one wants to enjoy such a fabulous view in utmost comfort, which is why relaxing loungers and a modern dining set have been included on that wooden deck. With such a vast amount of space, it would be quite easy to move the furniture out of the way and host an excellent get-together with the friends; however, this space can work just as fine being enjoyed with only family and that fantastic landscape. 

Now for something equally inspiring; check out: A family home with a big surprise in the backyard.

The gorgeous South African home with an interior you'll die for
We love it, but can’t speak for everyone. Tell us what you think of this house and its unique style...

