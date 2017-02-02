13 practical solutions that are useful in the kitchen

Let’s be honest: kitchens do present quite a few challenges, right? You have to keep the clutter at bay, ensure those surfaces are clean enough to eat off (literally), commit to a certain amount of visual aesthetics for the furniture and décor, etc.

Add to that the fact that space is increasingly decreasing, with the kitchen most often being the room where we feel it the most, and it’s no wonder that when it comes to kitchen design, most of us just feel like giving up.

But before you phone up a professional kitchen planner to whip your kitchen into shape, we have discovered 13 practical solutions that could help you get the best out of your culinary space. Thus, we recommend you have a relaxing sit-down, perhaps pour a cup of tea, and scroll leisurely through our recommendations below…