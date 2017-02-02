13 practical solutions that are useful in the kitchen

Let’s be honest: kitchens do present quite a few challenges, right? You have to keep the clutter at bay, ensure those surfaces are clean enough to eat off (literally), commit to a certain amount of visual aesthetics for the furniture and décor, etc.
Add to that the fact that space is increasingly decreasing, with the kitchen most often being the room where we feel it the most, and it’s no wonder that when it comes to kitchen design, most of us just feel like giving up.
But before you phone up a professional kitchen planner to whip your kitchen into shape, we have discovered 13 practical solutions that could help you get the best out of your culinary space. Thus, we recommend you have a relaxing sit-down, perhaps pour a cup of tea, and scroll leisurely through our recommendations below…
Running out of cabinet space, but you really can’t live without your nuts? No problem: opt for an artistically designed nutcracker such as this, which can double as a decorative element and be kept on the countertop or table.
Pots, pans, spatulas… will it never end? The answer is “no” – a decent kitchen will always need a certain amount of utensils and accessories, so you may as well resort to ample storage areas.
So, may we present these fabulous drawers hidden behind a cabinet to reduce visual clutter? With this ingenious invention, the days of struggling to reach that whisk (or lemon squeezer or grater… ) that’s been shoved into the back of the cabinet are long gone.
Numerous inventions feel like they have been sent from heaven, and a kitchen island that can double up as a dining table is certainly one of them.
This also means you can use the dining space as extra working surfaces for when you’re hard at work preparing a five-course meal.
Considering the wide world of spices, it’s certainly true that we accumulate various spices faster than we can use them. That’s why a decent storing- and organising system is crucial.
Just look at this beautiful piece which not only keeps everything together, but also adds some detail to the kitchen wall.
We get it – life is rushed, which means you don’t have time to set the dining table for every single meal. Thus, for when you need to be speedy, a breakfast bar such as this is the perfect solution to have a seat and grab a quick bite.
Not all of us have dishwashers, which means a more innovative approach to drying items before putting them away for storage. That’s where this little guy comes in, which allows numerous utensils and crockery to drip-dry before it’s back to the cupboard with them.
Have limited space in your kitchen? Then you probably don’t need great big cabinet doors which open outward. No problem: this folding door allows you to leave the cupboard open without the swinging door getting in the way – a perfect option for when you require constant access.
Any free space in the kitchen should be used for storage, considering the myriad of little things that tend to accumulate in there. And that’s why we always recommend a pair (or two) of stylish floating shelves.
These are especially useful in an open-plan layout, where the shelves can serve the living room, dining room or the kitchen.
This cute little container-holder is perfect for anything from spices to cake decorations. And those colourful lids ensure a bit of cheeriness for your kitchen, which is why we approve!
The kitchen island was created out of necessity, as more preparation space is always in demand. That is why, if you have the space, we recommend that you make your kitchen island as long as possible. It helps with prepping and dining, and can even be used to display appliances, accessories and décor pieces.
Less is more; thus, opt for this convenient design which offers you a two-in-one solution to drawer space, but still only looks like a minimalist-style, one-drawer design from the outside.
If you’ve ever been in a rush in the kitchen, chances are probable that you’ve cut yourself – possibly by quickly reaching into a drawer and not looking where you’re grabbing?
Eliminate the chances of that happening again by opting for a magnetic knife rack, which ensures your knives are always at hand and displayed out in the open.
And don’t you think this colourful set looks so picture perfect?
Our last trick works on a psychological level – seeing as you’re going to be spending some time in the kitchen, you might as well make it a fun and visually pleasant space, right? The easiest way to do this is with bright, vivid colours that will lift your spirits and ensure you love every minute you spend slicing, stirring, baking and brewing.
From one room to the other; see these: 22 creative ideas for your small living-room layout.