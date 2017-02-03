21 pictures of smart ideas for laundries

We all know how important our laundry rooms are, yet they can take up a lot of unnecessary room! We need to space to hang clothes, store fabric softener and washing powder and, of course, keep the washing machine and laundry baskets neatly positioned somewhere.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 22 pictures of smart ideas for laundries. These will inspire you to do interesting and savvy things with your laundry area, making for a very convenient and modern space that enhances the aesthetic appeal and functionality of your home too.

What's more is that these ideas come from top professionals from around the world and will show you how you can turn any room—from the bathroom to the kitchen—into a good laundry area!

Are you ready to take a look?