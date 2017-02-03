Your browser is out-of-date.

21 pictures of smart ideas for laundries

Leigh Leigh
APARTMENT “VERBI”, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimal style Bathroom Tiles White
We all know how important our laundry rooms are, yet they can take up a lot of unnecessary room! We need to space to hang clothes, store fabric softener and washing powder and, of course, keep the washing machine and laundry baskets neatly positioned somewhere.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 22 pictures of smart ideas for laundries. These will inspire you to do interesting and savvy things with your laundry area, making for a very convenient and modern space that enhances the aesthetic appeal and functionality of your home too.

What's more is that these ideas come from top professionals from around the world and will show you how you can turn any room—from the bathroom to the kitchen—into a good laundry area!

Are you ready to take a look?

1. Tuck it in the scullery neatly out of sight

New scullery Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen scullery
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New scullery

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

2. Hang up shelves in your bathroom for storing clothes, washing powder and other laundry items

7 BATHROOMS FOR 7 STORIES, Lineabeta Lineabeta Eclectic style bathroom
Lineabeta

7 BATHROOMS FOR 7 STORIES

Lineabeta
Lineabeta
Lineabeta

3. Fit your washing machine and dryer neatly under the counter

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

4. Slot your washing machine in a cupboard and use the shelves for storage

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Create a neat little laundry corner in your small bathroom

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style bathroom
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

6. A laundry room cum bathroom makes for a beautiful smelling space

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Minimal style Bathroom Tiles White
Polygon arch&des

Bathroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

7. Allow your laundry machines to blend into the accessories in the kitchen by opting for sleek grey

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

8. Hanging space can be key to a good laundry

Stonowane mieszkanie 45m2 w Dąbrowie Górniczej , Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Minimalist dressing room
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

9. One corner for cooking, one corner for laundry

Apartamento Lago Norte, Carpaneda & Nasr Carpaneda & Nasr Modern kitchen
Carpaneda & Nasr

Carpaneda & Nasr
Carpaneda &amp; Nasr
Carpaneda & Nasr

10. Don't be afraid to add a bit of fun and personality to your laundry

homify Country style dressing room Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Another example of how well a laundry area can work in a scullery

Projeto Apartamento Fábio, Gustavo Bodini | Designer de Interiores Gustavo Bodini | Designer de Interiores Modern kitchen
Gustavo Bodini | Designer de Interiores

Gustavo Bodini | Designer de Interiores
Gustavo Bodini | Designer de Interiores
Gustavo Bodini | Designer de Interiores

12. If your scullery is big, even better!

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

13. Add a natural touch to your laundry room in the form of pot plants or a vase of flowers

Apartamento - AOS 06 - Octogonal - Brasília/DF, Arquitetura do Brasil Arquitetura do Brasil Modern kitchen
Arquitetura do Brasil

Arquitetura do Brasil
Arquitetura do Brasil
Arquitetura do Brasil

14. An all white design can make for a clean and sleek laundry area

APARTAMENTO GRENWOOD - 65,00m², TRÍADE ARQUITETURA TRÍADE ARQUITETURA Modern kitchen Wood White
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

15. Don't forget an ironing board in your laundry room

Дизайн кладовой в ЖК "Солнечный", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern dressing room
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

16. Integrate your laundry into vertical shelves for smart storage

Дизайн-проект трехкомнатной квартиры для молодой семейной пары. , Катя Волкова Катя Волкова Modern dressing room
Катя Волкова

Катя Волкова
Катя Волкова
Катя Волкова

17. Hide the washing machine in a kitchen cupboard

Modello HOPE, RAB ARREDO BAGNO RAB ARREDO BAGNO BathroomStorage
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

18. Use portable shelves and drawers to create a laundry corner anywhere!

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

19. A laundry can work in harmony with any style kitchen

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited HouseholdLarge appliances
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Property Renovation

Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

20. Make the most of vertical space

Belgravia - Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace Meltons Patios
Meltons

Belgravia—Laundry/Ironing Room off Roof Terrace

Meltons
Meltons
Meltons

21. Invest in funky laundry baskets for personality and charm.

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac BathroomStorage
rigby & mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Are you ready to enhance your laundry space?

