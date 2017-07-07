DIY: 11 steps to building your own home

Building your own home might sound extreme, but having the simple process laid out before you will make it all the more easy.

Are you looking for ideas to build your own home affordably? A space where your family of four can live in comfort? Well, in this homify feature, we look at tips and tricks by professionals to help you build a dreamy, yet budget wise modern home for your family, with all the amenities of sophisticated living.

A standard home is about 70 square metres in area and includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open plan kitchen area, hallway and space for the geyser. Let’s see how a simple home can be accommodated for your pocket and property.