Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 decorative fireplaces for a cosier home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Wall Fire, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Loading admin actions …

There’s nothing more cosy and comforting then a fireplace, whether it be in your living room, dining room or even bedroom. In this homify feature, we look at 14 beautiful fireplaces that you can get started on right now, long before winter arrives! Our interior designers included some rustic and classic options as well as those more modern and minimalist, allowing your home to be relaxing and inviting without compromising on the style.

1. Rustic

Fazzone camini, Fazzone camini Fazzone camini Living room
Fazzone camini

Fazzone camini
Fazzone camini
Fazzone camini

It’s a simple design with a rustic stone wall and pastel colours. The lighting makes the feature even more fantastic.

2. Geometrics

Маркаба, ООО "Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева" ООО 'Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева' Living roomFireplaces & accessories
ООО <q>Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева</q>

ООО "Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева"
ООО <q>Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева</q>
ООО "Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева"

This option is unique and elegant, its circular base has a geometric design and is decorated in ceramic tiles without being extravagant.

3. Like an aquarium

Raumteiler Kamine ASPECT - Serie, Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Kamin-Design GmbH &amp; Co KG

Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG
Kamin-Design GmbH &amp; Co KG
Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG

It’s a modern fireplace, covered in glass allowing it to heat up both sides of a room and is the perfect alternative to separate space.

4. Some tradition

Galano, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

Galano

muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

A traditional fireplace decorated in stone and wood, it’s a timeless option for a modern homeowner.

5. Dual heating

Raumteiler Kamine ASPECT - Serie, Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Kamin-Design GmbH &amp; Co KG

Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG
Kamin-Design GmbH &amp; Co KG
Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG

This fireplace is very similar to number 3, it's encased in glass and can heat up both sides of a room.

6. Cubed

Chimenea de pared, Origen chimeneas Origen chimeneas HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
Origen chimeneas

Origen chimeneas
Origen chimeneas
Origen chimeneas

This imposing fireplace stands out from the rest of the furniture creating a contemporary environment. The monochrome colour contrast is chic and sleek too. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Some grey

Aviano, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

Aviano

muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

A grey and wood fireplace values tradition and modernity, with clean lines and sophisticated materials adding to the cosy effect. 

8. Marble

Vulcano, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

Vulcano

muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

Jade colour marble highlights the fireplace for a sophisticated and luxurious design.

9. A designer feature

Wall Fire, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

Wall Fire

muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
muenkel design—Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft

This is a modern fireplace with multiple fires adding a charming effect below the TV. 

10. Decorative

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Living roomFireplaces & accessories
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

Dark grey marble stripes add a decorative effect to this functional fireplace. 

11. Baroque

Camini, Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella

Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella
Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella
Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella

How about some fancy floral designs, classic colours and lovely materials to enhance that old world charm in your home?

12. Ceramics

Villa a Capri: Minimalismo e Bellezza in un unico post, Imperatore Architetti Imperatore Architetti Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Imperatore Architetti

Imperatore Architetti
Imperatore Architetti
Imperatore Architetti

A striking design is possible with a creative ceramic coating. It's definitely romantic too.

13. Some shelving

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues
homify

homify
homify
homify

The exposed stone wall surrounding the fireplace and the small shelves decorates the living room perfectly. 

14. On the terrace

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

What better way to enjoy a fireplace and grill regardless of the weather. This terrace is comfortable, usable, chic and modern. Perfect for those families who enjoy entertaining loved ones. Have a look at these 31 beautiful verandas to fit any space

32 photos that will make you fall in love with rustic style
Are you thinking about adding a fireplace to your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks