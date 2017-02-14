14 decorative fireplaces for a cosier home

There’s nothing more cosy and comforting then a fireplace, whether it be in your living room, dining room or even bedroom. In this homify feature, we look at 14 beautiful fireplaces that you can get started on right now, long before winter arrives! Our interior designers included some rustic and classic options as well as those more modern and minimalist, allowing your home to be relaxing and inviting without compromising on the style.
It’s a simple design with a rustic stone wall and pastel colours. The lighting makes the feature even more fantastic.
This option is unique and elegant, its circular base has a geometric design and is decorated in ceramic tiles without being extravagant.
It’s a modern fireplace, covered in glass allowing it to heat up both sides of a room and is the perfect alternative to separate space.
A traditional fireplace decorated in stone and wood, it’s a timeless option for a modern homeowner.
This fireplace is very similar to number 3, it's encased in glass and can heat up both sides of a room.
This imposing fireplace stands out from the rest of the furniture creating a contemporary environment. The monochrome colour contrast is chic and sleek too.
A grey and wood fireplace values tradition and modernity, with clean lines and sophisticated materials adding to the cosy effect.
Jade colour marble highlights the fireplace for a sophisticated and luxurious design.
This is a modern fireplace with multiple fires adding a charming effect below the TV.
Dark grey marble stripes add a decorative effect to this functional fireplace.
How about some fancy floral designs, classic colours and lovely materials to enhance that old world charm in your home?
A striking design is possible with a creative ceramic coating. It's definitely romantic too.
The exposed stone wall surrounding the fireplace and the small shelves decorates the living room perfectly.
What better way to enjoy a fireplace and grill regardless of the weather. This terrace is comfortable, usable, chic and modern. Perfect for those families who enjoy entertaining loved ones.