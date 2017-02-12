Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 spectacular TV placement ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The TV zone is for most the best spot to relax and unwind especially after a long hectic day at work, or just an off weekend for Netflix and chill. In this homify feature, we look at 20 spectacular placement ideas for your TV. It’s fun, creative and quirky and what’s even better is that you get to impress your guests with a fascinating high tech home. Interested? Well, start thinking about the ideal place for your TV and be inspired.

1. Sloped roof

Recuperadores Lenha Bodart&Gonay - In Fire (com ventilação incorporada), Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda Modern living room
Biojaq—Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda

Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda
Biojaq—Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda
Biojaq - Comércio e Distribuição de Recuperadores de Calor Lda

Often, sloping roofs are not used to their full potential. This living room is chic, with an exposed brick accent wall that is incredibly beautiful and cosy.

2. TV on a separate wall

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

The accent wall where the TV is placed has a different texture to the other walls for a creative contrast.

3. Neutral and simple

Kettnaker, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Less is more when it comes to minimalist décor, so opt for a blank wall and allow the TV to be the work of art. Light colour furniture is charming too.

4. Futuristic

İç Mekan Tasarım ve Uygulama Projesi, ROAS Mimarlık ROAS Mimarlık Living roomAccessories & decoration
ROAS Mimarlık

ROAS Mimarlık
ROAS Mimarlık
ROAS Mimarlık

It’s quirky and eclectic, the perfect way to show off your brilliant TV in breakthrough style.

Note: Professionals advise that indirect lighting should decorate the room, limiting any glare on the screen.

5. In comfort

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Living room
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Comfort is a major factor to relaxation, so go on and add a cosy sofa with a few colourful cushions to cuddle in style.

6. White and bright

Paço de Arcos, Stoc Casa Interiores Stoc Casa Interiores Modern living room
Stoc Casa Interiores

Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores

A completely white décor is brilliant and modern, while the textured wall behind the TV is absolutely attractive too.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Unique

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Living room
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Opt for a combination of colours, finishes and styles to create an original TV zone.

8. With a view

Casa Varatojo , Atelier Data Lda Atelier Data Lda Modern living room
Atelier Data Lda

Casa Varatojo

Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda

How about an ever evolving view of the landscape to make your TV area fantastic!

9. Marble

Casa PL, Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa Modern living room
Atelier d&#39;Arquitetura Lopes da Costa

Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa
Atelier d&#39;Arquitetura Lopes da Costa
Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa

For those who adore the luxurious and opulent, there’s always a black marble wall. This is great for your TV and fireplace… the best of both worlds.

10. Minimalist

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Minimalist décor is also rather beautiful, especially when paired with simple vintage furniture and accompanied by delightful décor.

11. Stunning stone wall

Moradia Golf, ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda Living room
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda

ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda

A natural stone wall will fascinate any guest that visits your rustic inspired home.

12. Not the TV stand

Casa Oeiras , Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Living room
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Use other furniture instead of a TV stand, such as an unused table or even an old sideboard.

13. Colourful

Wunderschöne Design Bücherregale, Livarea Livarea Living roomShelves
Livarea

Livarea
Livarea
Livarea

You don’t need to include only neutral colours, a vibrant shade of teal or turquoise could be better suited to your personality. If you aren’t sure what you like, then speak to an interior designer for ideas.

14. The main element

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Use your TV for more than just vegging out after work, how about discovering more about the world, history and nature by hooking it up to your internet connection.

15. With a fireplace

Sierra Grande - El Retiro Antioquia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Enjoy your living room on a cold winter night with a fireplace and TV, you’ll never feel the bitter temperatures again.

16. Match the room

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

It is important to match the size of your TV to the space in the room. A huge television in a tiny space may look overwhelming, while a tiny TV in a large room is unattractive too.

17. Mobile

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Living room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Furniture with wheels allows us to adjust the position of the TV from one side of the room to the other, this is great if you have more than one sofa, allowing everyone to view the screen.

18. Dark blue hue

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

This blue and white décor may be contrasting, but it’s elegant too.

19. Suspended

Студия, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Kitchen
ToTaste.studio

ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

Suspend the TV from the wall, but remember that a quality bracket will ensure it remains securely anchored.

20. Cinema style

HSBC – housescape reggio emilia, NAT OFFICE - christian gasparini architect NAT OFFICE - christian gasparini architect Modern living room
NAT OFFICE—christian gasparini architect

NAT OFFICE - christian gasparini architect
NAT OFFICE—christian gasparini architect
NAT OFFICE - christian gasparini architect

TV’s need to have a good sound system, however, to create a home theatre effect, think about perfect seating placement. If you are in need of more ideas, then have a look at these: 42 photos of modern living rooms that are easy to recreate

​The luckiest home in Pretoria!
Have you thought about TV decor ideas?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks