Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The best way to divide the living room from the entrance: 7 examples

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

Enjoying the privacy of a living room is vital for many reasons, you may meet clients at home and you would like to avoid the noise that the kids make, or just simply want to separate your living room from the entrance to create the illusion that your space is a lot larger. In this homify feature we look at 7 easy to implement ideas that will divide your usable areas in chic style, something that our interior designers are pleased to advice you on today!

1. Flexi-wall

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

Add another wall into your home to designate rooms and enhance storage. The image shows a movable wall on wheels. How sleek!

2. Open shelves

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Divide the living room easily with some practical open shelves. This is also a great idea to add extra storage without taking up too much space. 

Ideal for: a room that has low light, where a partition would create an environment that is too dark.

3. Volumes

OPEN SPACE IN VILLA, Erina Home Staging Erina Home Staging Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Erina Home Staging

Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging

Sometimes physical space dividers are not necessary, use your imagination and separate rooms with varying ceiling and flooring heights.

4. Library

homify Living roomShelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Large shelving is perfect to separate spaces without impacting on natural light, consider including a corridor into your library. An idea such as this will definitely have an inviting effect on the home and allows you to display all your favourite books.

​ 5. Plasterboard wall

Calderwood, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Designscape Architects Ltd

Calderwood

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

A plasterboard wall is a quick and easy functional solution as a library alternative, while being affordable too.

6. Small and mobile

Librerie 6mm, Extendo Extendo Living roomShelves
Extendo

Extendo
Extendo
Extendo

If your living room is really tiny and you don’t want to use up any extra space for your entrance, then a compact shelf is perfect.

7. Pillar project

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

Utilise your pillars and add some chic shelves for storage and display those family photos too. If you need some more ideas, then these 32 affordable decor tips to enlarge your small home are sensational!

The Cape Town home with something to copy in every room
Which of these 7 ideas do you love most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks