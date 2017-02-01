The Durban home with undeniable beauty (that's worth talking about!)

For those who like their interiors slightly dark, slightly Goth, yet still very much elegant and stylish, we have a special treat for you on today’s homify 360°. This discovery, courtesy of interior-design firm HOUSE OF DECOR in Hillcrest, Durban, knows just how to mix the right elements and tones to come up with a space that’s alluring, sophisticated and fantastically memorable.
Presenting lavish designs, elegant furniture, spacious layouts and a stylish surprise around every corner, this house could very well be your dream home. But how are you going to know if it is or isn’t if you have no idea what it looks like?
So, scroll ahead and find out…
Located in an upmarket estate, the house flaunts a façade with a darker mix of neutral hues, with tones such as cloud grey, bagel brown and dark ebony making their stylish appearances.
And just look at that delightful chequered pattern of the terrace surrounding the swimming pool – already a unique touch and a clever hint that things in this house might not be what you expect them to be…
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
Seeing as the exterior surfaces made such splendid use of neutral hues, it was decided to shake things up a bit for the insides. Behold: wallpaper in a dark turquoise for the living room. Those cool blues go a long way in adding a visual factor to the room, especially when combining it with such a decadent chandelier in coated gold, lush green potted plants, and grey sofas which display even more patterns and motifs.
A 10-seater dining table with a fireplace at the back (clad in dark wood, no less), while a majestic staircase on the side teases us as to what might be lurking upstairs… we could definitely get used to this!
This portion of the house opted for a slightly warmer approach to tones, with pineapple yellow and olive green bravely daring to take on the dark hues of the furniture.
Don’t overlook the sophisticated touches of décor and ceiling lights, as well as that unique wallpaper adorning the fireplace wall. Such splendid detail!
Seeing as striking tones and memorable motifs are enjoying such immense success elsewhere in the house, it was sensibly decided to bring them back to add some detail to the kitchen – and we just can’t decide which works best in here: the patterned backsplash which adds a monochrome look into the room, the yellow flowers which break up the dark hues ever so slightly, the golden-brown cladding of the ceiling lights’ interior surfaces, or the floral-themed drapes adorning the window.
Which do you think?
To keep the look of sophistication going, the main bedroom opted for a toned-down look – but only in terms of colour (earthy hues and neutrals galore), for when it comes to patterns, this space flaunts quite the eye-catching style.
Notice the focal wall behind the bed adorned with a forest-themed wallpaper. Now combine that with the zebra-striped cushions on the bed, as well as the leopard-spotted bench at the foot of the bed. Yet we’re still not finished: notice the curvy swirls of the dark headboard, and how that pairs up with the twisting branches of the lamps on the bedside tables.
A paradise of visual detail!
Last but certainly not least, we take a look at the bathroom, which treats us to a very classic style regarding its vanity and tub. A circular mirror offsets perfectly with the square cabinet underneath, while beautifully complementing the soft curves of both the sink and the tub.
And when was the last time you saw such lavish drapes adorning a bathroom window?
An exquisite house with an outstanding look regarding its interior style – we absolutely adore it!
For another structure which takes its commitment to colour seriously, have a look at The beautiful family home with a colourful facade.