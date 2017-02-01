​The South African home filled with character

Today on homify 360° we delve into a local home situated in good ol’ Cape Town. But, unlike previous discoveries, this one doesn’t have an ocean view or a prime outlook on a beach to lure you in.

What made us pick this one, then? Its delightful commitment to quirkiness, as evidenced by its exceptional interior design. Even thought it showcases beautiful furniture and modern design, it has a unique ambience and look which leads us away from a cutting-edge style and rather treats us to a more laid-back, upbeat one via colours, patterns and décor pieces.

But mere words aren’t enough to describe the funkiness of these spaces; thus scroll on and see for yourself…