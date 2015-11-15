Exploring Africa in Peponi House

Described as the
Back Door to Africa, Peponi House in London is vibrant, colourful and a true testament to African culture. Designed by London architects Studio D Tale, this is a home that celebrates Ubuntu, Mango Groove, vuvuzelas and the spirit of our continent.
Peponi is the Swahili word for
Paradise, which is exactly what this architect has achieved in design, style and ambiance. The Peponi House is an escape from the busy, cold and often dreary streets of London, into a bright world of texture and bold designs.
Staying in this house is meant to feel like an
African safari in London—a place of jungles, wild animals, towering trees, colours, exotic birds and beautiful skies. However, this type of house works in any city and could become a paradise even in Africa. You don't need to leave the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg or the warm, humid streets of Durban to enter paradise.
So what are you waiting for? Let's step inside Africa…
Each room is a new adventure in the Peponi House. Notice how this room is completely different from the last, although the theme of bold colours, shapes and textures remains. A turquoise blue rug brightens the room from the bottom up, complementing the orange and yellow furniture.
Plants are another strong feature in this room, bringing in the theme of safari and the great outdoors.
The furniture is mismatched—different shaped tables, a long mustard couch, a green wooden armchair and ottomans covered in different patterned fabric all come together in an array of colours and shapes.
This array is offset by the clean, white walls and cupboards that feature colourful ornaments, accessories and books. The white provides a break in the colours, shapes and textures.
Have a look through this awesome range of sofas and armchairs for ideas for your own colourful paradise.
The beauty of the Peponi House is it's eclectic mix of colours, patterns, textures and shapes. There is no such thing as minimalist here. Yet, it all comes together magnificently, creating an interior of magic, wonder and creativity.
The floors of this living area are patterned with bold shapes and colours, where reds, blues, yellows and white all come together in the shape of stars and squares. These colours transcend throughout the rest of the room where tables feature bright, red tablecloths, chairs feature blue cushions and pots are a warm, mustard yellow.
Accessories, ornaments and a gorgeous, blue cabinet adorn the room as well as a plethora of plants. What this rooms lacks in space, it makes up for in character. Even the wooden furniture is intricate somehow, with chairs shaped exotically and tables featuring designs and patterns. Elaborate candle sticks, straw hats and large lampshades are all welcome—the more the merrier.
Just because a kitchen is small, doesn't mean that it has to be dull, especially when you live in a city characterised by rain and fog.
The designers have utilised jars, bottles, juice and cans to add colour and style to the shelves of the kitchen. This is reminiscent of the jars, bottles, juice and cans found in vibrant African street stalls. The look and feel has been achieved by hanging simple, horizontal glass shelves to the wall, which are enhanced by the colourful condiments.
Gorgeous fruit bowls and patterned plates further add to this.
Another way to achieve a colourful kitchen is to include fresh flowers on the counters along with beautiful cutlery. A funky step ladder adds trend and style to a kitchen space, while allowing you to reach those higher shelves.
In a small kitchen, every bit of space counts so make sure you utilise every drawer and every piece of surface area. There's a difference between using shelves and cluttering shelves so opt for less and place strategically.
The stairway leading to the upper level of the house is simple and stylish, giving the house breathing room from the colours, shapes and textures.
The architects have used white walls and simple, wooden stairs in this area. The wood is a gorgeous grey. One long vase with an emerald green, simple plant leaf adds the colour and theme back into the area, without taking away from the simple, clean lines. This is complemented by the colour from the green plants sprinkled further up the stairs.
The simple design of this area is still consistent with the theme, with beautiful wood and jungle greens.
The bedroom is a place of magic, where white walls are offset by a yellow, green and black quilt. This is the most attractive feature in the room adding texture and shapes to the overall look and feel.
The African paradise of Peponi House is further enhanced by a stark, white mosquito net. Think summer days with the sun blazing outside while cool naps are taken in the bedroom under the net. Imagine lazy mornings spent reading with a hot cup of tea. This is a bedroom to be enjoyed and to be relaxed in—an escape from the tropical heat, or at least the illusion of the tropical heat.
The rest of the bedroom is simple, with plants adding natural, green splashes of colour throughout.
A large, window allows sunshine to stream into the room, keeping it light and cheerful.
The bathroom in the Peponi House is one of the funkiest features of the home, from the blue patterned tiles to the skylight.
The tiled floors are a trendy, triangle pattern that complement the white wall tiles. Colourful, textured towels add the African look and feel to the room as well as the leafy plants. This also creates a cool, peaceful ambiance throughout the bathroom, like a cave in the wilderness.
A simple wooden chair has been placed in the shower, adding to the rustic look and feel. Like the stepladder in the kitchen, this is a chic addition to the room. Other beautiful decor items such as colourful shoes, ornaments and accessories brighten up the space.
The actual bathroom is also modern and stylish, providing a comfortable and stylish foundation from which the designers could work from. The result is an open space filtered with natural light.
The designers have thought everything through, right down to the finishes.
This cabinet slides open to reveal an array of books behind it. The handle is a deep brown leather, which fits carefully onto the cabinet. This handle matches the vase that is positioned above the cabinet. This is offset by the plain, white of the cabinet and wall allowing the colours and textures to truly stand out throughout.
Not a single detail has been overlooked in the design of this house. It's a wonderful array of eclectic beauty.
You don't have go anywhere to experience African paradise. Wake up to it every day.
