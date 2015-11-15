Exploring Africa in Peponi House

Described as the Back Door to Africa , Peponi House in London is vibrant, colourful and a true testament to African culture. Designed by London architects Studio D Tale, this is a home that celebrates Ubuntu, Mango Groove, vuvuzelas and the spirit of our continent.

Peponi is the Swahili word for Paradise , which is exactly what this architect has achieved in design, style and ambiance. The Peponi House is an escape from the busy, cold and often dreary streets of London, into a bright world of texture and bold designs.

Staying in this house is meant to feel like an African safari in London —a place of jungles, wild animals, towering trees, colours, exotic birds and beautiful skies. However, this type of house works in any city and could become a paradise even in Africa. You don't need to leave the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg or the warm, humid streets of Durban to enter paradise.

So what are you waiting for? Let's step inside Africa…