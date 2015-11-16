Cool simple storage solutions

Not all of us have the luxury of a walk-in closet with ample room to spare. If you desperately need to de-clutter your space-limited closet, then read on.

First, free up some space—for every item in your closet, decide whether you are going to keep it, donate it to charity, or bin it.

For the items you keep, there’s a host of ways of re-packing to ensure your closet doesn’t resemble an attire-filled jungle:

• Group similar items together in labelled linen boxes to eliminate scattered accessories. Find different-sized boxes to accommodate the items (such as sunglasses, hats, etc.) and stash them in easy-to-reach spots.

• Divide the drawer—keep your large drawers neat by inserting custom dividers, and allocate each section to a different item (one for socks, one for belts, etc.).

• Vary the heights – several rods in a hanging closet multiply your hanging space. Keep your coats and shirts above eye level, pants below, and full-length outfits to the side.

homify hint: If you haven’t worn it in the past six months (excluding seasonal wear), toss it. Seasonal items not used in the past year can also go or be donated if in good condition.

Take a look at some stylish Built-in Wardrobes & Storage ideas to maximise your storage space.