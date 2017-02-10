32 double storey facades to see before you renovate

Considering which design to go with for your dream home doesn’t have to be difficult, especially if you’re lucky enough to have a double storey. This homify feature looks at 32 amazing modern facades to inspire your architecture ideas.

Incorporate more than enough space for everything from the home office to a pantry and never run out of storage again! Our architects included only the sensational in this article today, so which of these modern living spaces appeal to you most? You can create your dream home with the help of homify!

How?

1. Save your ideas from projects that homify professionals have completed to your own Ideabooks on the website, almost like a virtual pin board, and never lose track of your favourite kitchen again. This way, you have a broader and more complete view of what exists in the world of architecture and design, and the options are at your fingertips.

2. Connect with professional architects, designers and even carpenters through the website and never be disappointed by chancers again.

Interested? Well, continue reading this feature for ideas to suit your home or just browse the website for more helpful hints and tips to create the best space for your family.