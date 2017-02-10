Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

32 double storey facades to see before you renovate

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
SAN AGUSTIN CAMPESTRE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern houses Marble Grey
Loading admin actions …

Considering which design to go with for your dream home doesn’t have to be difficult, especially if you’re lucky enough to have a double storey. This homify feature looks at 32 amazing modern facades to inspire your architecture ideas.

Incorporate more than enough space for everything from the home office to a pantry and never run out of storage again! Our architects included only the sensational in this article today, so which of these modern living spaces appeal to you most? You can create your dream home with the help of homify!

How?

1. Save your ideas from projects that homify professionals have completed to your own Ideabooks on the website, almost like a virtual pin board, and never lose track of your favourite kitchen again. This way, you have a broader and more complete view of what exists in the world of architecture and design, and the options are at your fingertips.

2. Connect with professional architects, designers and even carpenters through the website and never be disappointed by chancers again.

Interested? Well, continue reading this feature for ideas to suit your home or just browse the website for more helpful hints and tips to create the best space for your family.

​1. Maintain privacy without compromising on space

Casa San Isidro, Gestec Gestec Minimalist house Marble
Gestec

Gestec
Gestec
Gestec

This eye-catching home includes concrete, stone, glass and metal for a modern combination.

2. Lattices and pergolas add visual appeal

Casa Habitacion, RJ Arquitectos RJ Arquitectos Modern houses
RJ Arquitectos

RJ Arquitectos
RJ Arquitectos
RJ Arquitectos

​3. Discreet volumes may look compact

Residencia Cellebration , Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design Modern houses
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

The concrete pergola frames the garage, while the stone decorates the exterior of the house.

4. Respect for the environment

CASA ESPACIO DIONISIACO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

5. A sensational stone facade!

Casa en el campo, ABR ARQUITECTOS ABR ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
ABR ARQUITECTOS

ABR ARQUITECTOS
ABR ARQUITECTOS
ABR ARQUITECTOS

6. Decorated with different volumes

RESIDENCIA GACO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Minimalist house Stone White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

The exterior is decorated in neutral colours and contrasting materials such as wood and stone.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Second floor balcony

Residência Baes, Pz arquitetura e engenharia Pz arquitetura e engenharia minimalist garage/shed
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

8. Large windows and traditional charm

RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style house Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

9. Impress the entire neighbourhood with this modern and fabulous exterior

SAN AGUSTIN CAMPESTRE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern houses Marble Grey
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

10. A tall façade for large families

Casa Corrego grande, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Classic style houses
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

11. A mix of materials

CASA LAGOS, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Minimalist house Stone Beige
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

12. A neutral colour façade that protects the privacy of its inhabitants

Residência, Arch & Design Studio Arch & Design Studio Modern houses
Arch &amp; Design Studio

Arch & Design Studio
Arch &amp; Design Studio
Arch & Design Studio

13. Concrete and glass

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The balconies protect the pedestrian entrance and cars below.

14. A house built upstairs

Casa AP+VP, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA Modern houses
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

The walls are covered in stone, while the wood enhances that enchanting effect.

15. Cube shape

Casa Fuerte, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Minimalist house
Base-Arquitectura

Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura
Base-Arquitectura

The vibrant colour, variety of materials as well as glass, concrete, wood and stone offer a stunning architecture.

​16. Simplicity and beauty

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

​17. Designed with the horizontal space in mind

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

The house makes use of materials and textures to decorate the space with modernity and aesthetic appeal.

18. Be daring with exposed concrete blocks

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Plan space accurately with large windows for sunshine

114, URBN URBN Modern houses
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

20. These two monumental columns welcome visitors and passersby

Casa B+E, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA Eclectic style houses
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

21. How about steel structures and wooden slats, for a fresh and modern facade?

CASA FC, dlp Arquitectos dlp Arquitectos Modern houses
dlp Arquitectos

dlp Arquitectos
dlp Arquitectos
dlp Arquitectos

22. Compact, yet charming

Casa Chametla, Gestec Gestec Classic style houses Stone
Gestec

Gestec
Gestec
Gestec

​ 23. A facade with privacy and security

CASA GM, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses Marble White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

24. A modern and elegant facade that is warm and inviting too

Casa JLM, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Minimalist house
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

25. Contemporary shapes and stylish materials decorate the structure

INCEPTION HOUSE, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern houses
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

26. Totally discreet

Uwano House, 株式会社シーンデザイン建築設計事務所 株式会社シーンデザイン建築設計事務所 Modern houses
株式会社シーンデザイン建築設計事務所

株式会社シーンデザイン建築設計事務所
株式会社シーンデザイン建築設計事務所
株式会社シーンデザイン建築設計事務所

27. Top floor balcony

Cieneguillas, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

28. Against the grain

homify Modern houses Stone Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

29. Complete brick yet oh so modern

Casa Orizaba, Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Industrial style houses
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis

Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis

​ 30. A central wall that stands out with chic balconies on either side

Conca, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

31. A facade that covers the ground entirely

Casa Sta.Elena, Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Minimalist house Bricks Beige
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis

Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis

32. Opt for varying volumes of balconies and lattices

Casa Misión, Metrik Studio Metrik Studio Modern houses
Metrik Studio

Metrik Studio
Metrik Studio
Metrik Studio

If you need some more decor tips, then these are: 9 simple ideas to decorate the outside of your home

​A beautifully colourful home in Cape Town (copy the kitchen!)
Which facade do you like most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks