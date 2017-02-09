Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 bathrooms with showers that will make you want to remove the tub

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Eclectic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

There’s nothing as revitalising and refreshing to begin your day, then a lovely shower. In this homify feature, we look at 10 modern and elegant bathrooms that include a brilliant shower. The article aims to get you to rethink the space that the tub takes up. Our team of bathroom designers considered the best ideas that are sure to suit any homeowner, from the most classic to the eclectic.

1. Almost like a living room

Interior with garden, mg2 architetture mg2 architetture Modern bathroom
mg2 architetture

mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture

This decor introduces comfort and spacious layout as part of the design. The neutral colour palette and romantic illumination is stylish with a transparent shower for that chic effect.

2. Eastern inspiration

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

The decor of our first bathroom is unmistakably Japanese. The stone sink, simple shower and wall cladding, combined with the wooden and bamboo finishes, creates a suitable environment to relax the body and mind.

3. A special shower

Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Eclectic style bathroom
Ceramika Paradyż

Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż

With a large shower decorated in white and neutrals, and a high tech massage jet features who needs a bathtub after all?

4. Mosaic magic

Sottotetti Corso Garibaldi, Napoli, GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO

GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO

Mosaic decorates the walls and floor, adding a textured design of chic colour and charm, along with the glazing for a brilliant and cosy environment.

5. Some colour

Home Appia Antica, CAFElab studio CAFElab studio Industrial style bathroom
CAFElab studio

Home Appia Antica

CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio

A colourful accent for the shower such as this red tile enhances that sophisticated yet modern design element.

6. Repurposed attic

La Segreta, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Mediterranean style bathrooms
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

Revamp your attic and create a luxury Zen space with a custom-fitted shower for ultimate relaxation. This decor is a blend of rustic and minimalist, great for a trendy yet modern home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The minimalist choice

Box doccia curvi, SILVERPLAT SILVERPLAT BathroomBathtubs & showers
SILVERPLAT

SILVERPLAT
SILVERPLAT
SILVERPLAT

It's chic and eye-catching in every aspect. The designer shower includes modern fixtures to ensure minimal water consumption… so it's good for the environment too.

8. Ultra-modern

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimal style Bathroom Marble
studioSAL_14

studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14

The charcoal grey, neutral wooden elements and sleek, sophisticated glazing makes this lovely bathroom the perfect choice for an ultra-modern home.

9. For the industrial home

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

Classic exposed brick walls decorate this bathroom and the butcher's tiles blend in superbly for that industrial inspired yet shabby chic decor. 

10. Monochrome comfort

Collezione 2010, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
NEUTRA DESIGN

NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN

If eclectic style speaks more to you, then this gorgeous flowing monochrome shower curtain and white bathroom is quirky and comfortable from all angles. How about these 9 tricks to make life with a small bathroom easier?

7 open closests to consider for your home
Are you getting rid of your tub any time soon?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks