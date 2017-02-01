Your browser is out-of-date.

10 multifunctional modern furniture pieces

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Do you have a small yet modern home that you need to furnish? Well, in this homify feature our interior designers put together 10 clever multifunctional contemporary furniture tips that will quickly enhance the layout of your home without compromising on space. A sophisticated home doesn’t need to be bland, boring and under-decorated and these items of furniture may just be the best fit, especially for a unique and quirky home filled with eclectic charm.

1. Folding table

office in a box, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeCupboards & shelving
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Working from home and just need a corner instead of a full office? Then a fantastic folding table is the perfect option and can be stowed away easily, taking up minimal space.

2. Incorporate a desk

Sala estudio Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Study/officeDesks
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

If you've converted an unused closet into an office, then you'll probably have to consider storage that doesn't take up too much space, a desk that is fitted into your shelving is a pretty simple solution.

3. Bed storage

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

The space under your bed is often underutilised, which is why drawers beneath your bed is a great way to maximise storage for those extra bed linens and pillows.

4. Table shelf

Escritorios de Madera, Biogibson Biogibson Study/officeDesks Wood
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

Living alone? Then a small dining table that doubles up as a working space and storage unit is a minimalist decor option to solve your space woes.

5. Fold out table

Muebles sobre diseño, Weld Weld Living roomSide tables & trays
Weld

Weld
Weld
Weld

Consider a fold out table as seen in the image to take TV dinners to the next level, or even use it as a desk.

6. Repurposed shelves

LAVORI IN LEGNO , Alessandra Pagliuca / Visual Artist Alessandra Pagliuca / Visual Artist BedroomBedside tables
Alessandra Pagliuca / Visual Artist

Alessandra Pagliuca / Visual Artist
Alessandra Pagliuca / Visual Artist
Alessandra Pagliuca / Visual Artist

Drawers hide a lot more clutter then old shelves, so go on and repurpose yours, create some stylish pedestals instead.

7. Your kitchen island

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

A kitchen island is a great way to add more storage to your home, while also incorporating an extra working space. This farmstyle option has more than enough shelves and cabinet for those items that you always need at hand.

8. Under the stairs

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

The closet under the stairs doesn't have to be for groceries only, include some sleek shelving for your coats and extra drawers to keep those wellingtons at hand for the winter.

9. Dressing room dream—for the ladies

Entrée fonctionnelle et esthétique, MAAD Architectes MAAD Architectes Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
MAAD Architectes

MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes

Cuddle up in comfort while you get ready for a night out on the town and add some simple drawers into that nook too.

10. For the guys

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Just because you're married, doesn't mean you need to lose your individuality. A man cave filled with strong colours and masculine pieces is essential. Re-use your old bunk bed and you'll have more than enough space for your friends too. Have a look at A small house full of comfort for more ideas.

Which will you include in your home?

