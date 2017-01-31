40 pictures of country home interiors for inspiration

Do you love all things rustic and country? Whether it be a stunning home with classic detail, enchanting vineyards and fresh air or just wood, stone and Mediterranean charm of a bygone era. The home we visit today has everything to make your country living experience magical.
Take in the brilliance of the blue sky and gorgeous panoramic views from the property or cosy up to an inviting fire on a chilly autumn evening. The 40 photos from this beautiful and traditional home include everything from simple ideas to dress up your bedroom, add life to the bathroom or even decorate your dining table for the festive season and special occasions. The house is a blend of warm and welcoming tones, country refinement and perfectly placed vintage ornaments and furniture incorporating the character and personality of the homeowners into the decor.
While a rural home may not be the first pick for some, even urban dwellers can enjoy the comfort of this family loving environment, filled with treasures from the past and present. You may just end up loving and admiring the homely ambiance after all. The interior designers at homify included something for everyone in this feature, so let’s be inspired!
A lovely living room with a fantastic fireplace is the perfect spot for a quiet night in.
Enjoy cooking up a storm in this stunning country kitchen. The red colour scheme is adorable and friendly enough for that family experience.
We hope you loved this spacious and charming country home as much as we did. There's nothing more revitalising then enjoying the comfort of a rural surrounding with modern amenities. This house might have vintage features, but it lacks nothing that city dwellers need in their everyday life… consider it the perfect getaway. If you need some more decor ideas, then check: The 42 best decorating tips of all time (part one)