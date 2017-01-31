Your browser is out-of-date.

40 pictures of country home interiors for inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style houses
Do you love all things rustic and country? Whether it be a stunning home with classic detail, enchanting vineyards and fresh air or just wood, stone and Mediterranean charm of a bygone era. The home we visit today has everything to make your country living experience magical.

Take in the brilliance of the blue sky and gorgeous panoramic views from the property or cosy up to an inviting fire on a chilly autumn evening. The 40 photos from this beautiful and traditional home include everything from simple ideas to dress up your bedroom, add life to the bathroom or even decorate your dining table for the festive season and special occasions. The house is a blend of warm and welcoming tones, country refinement and perfectly placed vintage ornaments and furniture incorporating the character and personality of the homeowners into the decor.

While a rural home may not be the first pick for some, even urban dwellers can enjoy the comfort of this family loving environment, filled with treasures from the past and present. You may just end up loving and admiring the homely ambiance after all. The interior designers at homify included something for everyone in this feature, so let’s be inspired!

1. Inviting illumination at the entrance

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style houses
2. The attractive exterior view

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style houses
3. Cosy and charming

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Living room
A lovely living room with a fantastic fireplace is the perfect spot for a quiet night in.

4. A comfy reading corner

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Living room
5. Framed portrait of an ancestor

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Living room
6. A lovely library collection

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Living room
7. Delightful dining and exposed wooden beams

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style dining room
8. Some might say kitch, we say country

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style dining room
9. Old-fashioned porcelain on display

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style dining room
10. Artwork that tells a story

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
11. Dining room with a bar

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style dining room
12. What do you think about this lovely dining table presentation?

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style dining room
13. Antique clockwork

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Living room
14. Cute country kitchen

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Kitchen
Enjoy cooking up a storm in this stunning country kitchen. The red colour scheme is adorable and friendly enough for that family experience.

15. Fresh produce for a delicious meal

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Kitchen
16. A serious study zone

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
17. Enchanting stairs lead the way

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
18. Hide some linen in a perfect storage unit

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Wine cellar
19. Vintage loving four poster bed with flowy drapes

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
20. A sensational double sink bathroom

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bathroom
21. Quality copper taps

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bathroom
22. Elegant yet simple shelving for book storage

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
23. Wonderful wooden furniture and exposed beams

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
24. Matching pedestal

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bathroom
25. A chic bathroom with modern effects

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bathroom
26. A bit of blue

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
27. The full view of a shabby chic bedroom

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
28. The matching bathroom

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bathroom
29. Cute and cosy

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
30. Marine inspired bathroom

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bathroom
31. Pretty in pink

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
32. Double sink perfection

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
33. Intricate patterns and heated towel rail

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
34. A rustic twin bed

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
35. Old school organisation

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
36. Fantastic floral furniture

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bedroom
37. Marble bathroom countertop and wooden cabinet

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Classic style bathroom
38. The floral features

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Living room
39. An indoor fire pit, essential for those cold nights around the fire

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Living room
40. Practice your music in a rustic setting

COL SANDAGO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Media room
We hope you loved this spacious and charming country home as much as we did. There's nothing more revitalising then enjoying the comfort of a rural surrounding with modern amenities. This house might have vintage features, but it lacks nothing that city dwellers need in their everyday life… consider it the perfect getaway. If you need some more decor ideas, then check: The 42 best decorating tips of all time (part one)

Have you been inspired with country decor?

