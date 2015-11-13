Home Trends 2016: what will be big next year

Every year there is a distinct set of trends in home design and decoration that is particular to the larger style framework of the current time period. Well, it is that time again, as 2015 is drawing to a close and we should all be thinking about what to do in our homes for the coming year.
There has been a few predictions and many more trends that are gaining momentum into next year but let's look at some popular suggestions for the hottest trends of 2016. Whether it be simple accessories, flooring or furniture, there are trends for every part of your home's design and it is very exciting indeed!
If you are still not sure what 2015 was all about, take a look at the most popular trends of this year as guide for moving forward.
One trend that most sources seem to agree on, is the rise of the geometric tile. Geometric patterns are taking over everywhere—form textiles, to art, and now also tiles. Geometric tiles give a sharp, edgy and contemporary look to any space, and the combinations of colours, sizes and patterns are endless. Everyone can be a designer!
Geometric tiles will be seen especially in kitchens and bathrooms, although it would be appropriate anywhere. Designers see consumers going for geometrically patterned tiles that create fluid movement, which can either create an energetic atmosphere or a flexible tranquillity, depending on the colours and patterns used. It's all up to you, but it seems that this trend can be applied just about anywhere in any home.
Metallic accessories and décor have been ubiquitous for many, many years in home design and decoration. There was a period, however, where it has been shunned for its ostentatiousness and tendency to lean towards the kitsch. People are realising that metallics can be very tasteful if done right, and the look is expected to sky-rocket in 2016 after a favourable return in last year.
The resurgence of metallic overtones is also due to the current popularity of 50s and 70s design, which had been soaked in metal and metallic influences.
Interior designers assure us that we don't have to overdo it thought, and that we need not break the bank on getting the right options. Fortunately, metallic works on most objects and items, and can be incorporated almost anywhere. Think of subtle finishes and decorative touches. A metallic addition will literally shine regardless of placement and size.
This is certainly a trend that has already taken flight and will be hard to stop from here on out. There is an overall consciousness of our need to be close to nature and for environmental preservation. This has also become a priority in home design, and since many modern houses and apartments are devoid of luscious gardens, nature must be brought inside.
This ties in with the movement towards healthy living and whole foods. People are prioritising sustainable and healthy food sources, and what better way to do so than growing your own? This is way indoor veggie gardens or simply potted herbs (pictured) is a great way to extend the natural environment into your own home while benefiting from it nutritionally.
We are all familiar with the concept of sustainability in all spheres of life, and it has been no different with architecture and design. In 2016, however, we will see a more deliberate move towards sustainable design in homes through up-cycling and re-purposing. A trend that is not only stylish and fashionable, but also ethically sound.
What we'll see next year is more of a mix of old recycled or up-cycled materials and new sustainable designs. People are starting to think of the sustainability of every aspect of their homes and innovative ways to incorporate it into their everyday lives. Whether it be the re-purposing of wooden crates or constructing bed frames from reclaimed lumber (pictured), sustainable design isn't going anywhere.
If you're not into re-invention yourself, take a look at the many professionals on homify providing up-cycled and sustainable products, such as Upcycling Deluxe.
Bathtubs have been a part of home design for centuries as a basic amenity. In the modern era it has slowly been phased out due to its inconvenience in space and excessive usage of water. Baths are now seen as wasteful and uncool, and are no longer secured in renovation plans.
In recent year the free-standing bathtub had gained enormous popularity due to the luxury it provides and nostalgia for opulent eras. Being in line with the growing trend of sustainability though, such indulgences are no longer favourable. It is widely agreed upon that bathtubs are just not used often enough to justify the amount of space it takes up and its high cost of installation. So it's goodbye to the basic bath and hello (again) to sensual showers.
Our last prominent home trend for 2016 is the use of deep and moody colours for decoration. Both Dulux and Plascon have released their trend-setting colour palettes for the coming year and they all include soulful shades, reminiscent retro overtones, and the embracing of futuristic inspiration.
Vibrant colour combinations should be used to portray your own personality, and the use of unexpected colour combinations will create depth and a sense of playfulness. Rich and dark blues and purples can be surprisingly complemented by vivid reds. It really is all about creating layers of depth which will add a mysterious edge to the rooms of your house.