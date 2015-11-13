Home Trends 2016: what will be big next year

Every year there is a distinct set of trends in home design and decoration that is particular to the larger style framework of the current time period. Well, it is that time again, as 2015 is drawing to a close and we should all be thinking about what to do in our homes for the coming year.

There has been a few predictions and many more trends that are gaining momentum into next year but let's look at some popular suggestions for the hottest trends of 2016. Whether it be simple accessories, flooring or furniture, there are trends for every part of your home's design and it is very exciting indeed!

If you are still not sure what 2015 was all about, take a look at the most popular trends of this year as guide for moving forward.