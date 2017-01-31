10 pictures of beautiful and secure garden fences

Your garden is your very own paradise, which means that you can design it according to your own preferences. It should be a private oasis where you can spend quality time with your family and friends.
Thus it should be a private space that is free from prying eyes. It should also be an area where you feel safe and secure.
This is why today at homify, we have put together some gorgeous iron fences for the garden. These 10 images will inspire you and show you how you can have a safe South African home that is as private as it is stylish.
Are you intrigued?
In this design, we can see how slices of iron have been installed around the perimetre of this home, creating a light and beautiful exterior look and feel.
What really enhances this design is the modern tones and the tree-shape cut outs. It allows sunshine to stream into the garden, while the steel adds an edgy touch to the exterior space.
Here we come across irregular iron shapes, which work in harmony with one another thanks to the neutral tones. It also blends beautifully into the garden design and adds a sense of height and volumes.
In this design, by professionals Vivero Sofia, we come across a wall of bricks that is divided by chunky yet classic columns. In between the columns, we come across iron fences that are simple but distinctive.
The black tones work in harmony with the neutral walls.
This metal fence forms overlapping branches of trees, painted in neutral tones that work in harmony with the brick walls. This is a very aesthetically-pleasing and unique design.
This is one of the most popular fences at the moment and comes in different shapes and sizes. It is safe and secure, but doesn't make your home seem like a prison.
Strips of wood makes for a very distinctive design, topped by metal plates that add a shiny and metallic touch to the fence. This is a very elegant look and feel that ensures privacy.
If you would like to design a pergola for your garden, use iron for a very sophisticated look and feel. Don't forget to add some lighting for a beautiful ambiance.
Have a look at how to build a pergola: a step-by-step guide.
What do you think of this design with its fascinating and distinctive metal mural? The details remind us of a painting that adorns your home and expresses your creative personality.
This is another design that works in harmony with a garden. The wood merges with the metal while the shape of the trees and the overlapping branches add a rustic yet contemporary touch to the space.
You can choose a different colour for the metal coating of your garden fence as it doesn't have to match the facade. In this design, we can see how well a green colour works, integrating beautifully with nature. The metal trees add to this look and feel.
