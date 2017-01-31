10 pictures of beautiful and secure garden fences

Your garden is your very own paradise, which means that you can design it according to your own preferences. It should be a private oasis where you can spend quality time with your family and friends.

Thus it should be a private space that is free from prying eyes. It should also be an area where you feel safe and secure.

This is why today at homify, we have put together some gorgeous iron fences for the garden. These 10 images will inspire you and show you how you can have a safe South African home that is as private as it is stylish.

Are you intrigued?