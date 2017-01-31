Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 pictures of beautiful and secure garden fences

Leigh Leigh
homify Scandinavian style garden
Loading admin actions …

Your garden is your very own paradise, which means that you can design it according to your own preferences. It should be a private oasis where you can spend quality time with your family and friends. 

Thus it should be a private space that is free from prying eyes. It should also be an area where you feel safe and secure.

This is why today at homify, we have put together some gorgeous iron fences for the garden. These 10 images will inspire you and show you how you can have a safe South African home that is as private as it is stylish. 

Are you intrigued?

1. A sliced iron board

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

In this design, we can see how slices of iron have been installed around the perimetre of this home, creating a light and beautiful exterior look and feel. 

What really enhances this design is the modern tones and the tree-shape cut outs. It allows sunshine to stream into the garden, while the steel adds an edgy touch to the exterior space.

2. Diatonic

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Visual Barriers

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Here we come across irregular iron shapes, which work in harmony with one another thanks to the neutral tones. It also blends beautifully into the garden design and adds a sense of height and volumes.

3. The technical formation

Jardinera en esquina "L" irregular, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Mediterranean style garden
Vivero Sofia

Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia

In this design, by professionals Vivero Sofia, we come across a wall of bricks that is divided by chunky yet classic columns. In between the columns, we come across iron fences that are simple but distinctive. 

The black tones work in harmony with the neutral walls. 

4. Metal trees

homify Modern Garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

This metal fence forms overlapping branches of trees, painted in neutral tones that work in harmony with the brick walls. This is a very aesthetically-pleasing and unique design.

5. Lattice design

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is one of the most popular fences at the moment and comes in different shapes and sizes. It is safe and secure, but doesn't make your home seem like a prison.

6. A wonderful combination

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Strips of wood makes for a very distinctive design, topped by metal plates that add a shiny and metallic touch to the fence. This is a very elegant look and feel that ensures privacy.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pergola with metal

casa SP, studio vtx studio vtx Industrial style garden
studio vtx

studio vtx
studio vtx
studio vtx

If you would like to design a pergola for your garden, use iron for a very sophisticated look and feel. Don't forget to add some lighting for a beautiful ambiance.

Have a look at how to build a pergola: a step-by-step guide.

8. A mural with metal

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern Garden
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

What do you think of this design with its fascinating and distinctive metal mural? The details remind us of a painting that adorns your home and expresses your creative personality.

9. Superior and elegant design

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Modern Garden Iron/Steel Black
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

This is another design that works in harmony with a garden. The wood merges with the metal while the shape of the trees and the overlapping branches add a rustic yet contemporary touch to the space.

10. Natural colour

Casa Copacabana, interior137 arquitectos interior137 arquitectos Modern Garden
interior137 arquitectos

interior137 arquitectos
interior137 arquitectos
interior137 arquitectos

You can choose a different colour for the metal coating of your garden fence as it doesn't have to match the facade. In this design, we can see how well a green colour works, integrating beautifully with nature. The metal trees add to this look and feel.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one: 10 Great Garden Fences.

Also have a look at these 8 snazzy ways to improve your garden privacy.

​The South African home that’s a paradise of colours and patterns
Which garden fence would you opt for?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks