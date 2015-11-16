The Hollywood Home Tour

Today on homify 360°, we indulge ourselves with an ultra luxurious treat that resembles a five-star hotel, yet is still a residence to a suburban family.

Located on a hilltop in one of the most desirable locations in Los Angeles (mere minutes away from Sunset Strip), this glamorous structure enjoys a peaceful ambience made possible by the surrounding landscape. McClean Design architectural firm receives all the credit for this stunner; their task begun with a long and narrow stretch of land that offered a primary view from only one end of the lot. They offered a solution of creating a compound of three buildings: the main house, garage and a guest house.

What the homeowners ended up with was an ultra magnificent conception that offers modern features, chic finishings and a plush setting: enough to make anybody wish they owned this far-from-humble home.