A single-family home in which every room is beautiful

We all know the stressful feeling of having just purchased (or rented) a new house/ flat and being faced with the daunting task of decorating it. Where to start? Which wallpaper do you opt for? And what about design styles – do you use only one for the entire home, or do you make every room unique?

Sometimes the best approach is to put your task on hold and take a look at others’ work for some inspiration. Well, seeing as this is homify, there is no shortage of interior/exterior spaces that flaunt fantastic designs, and we really don’t mind sharing them with you!

Thus, today’s homify 360° piece: a delightful little bungalow in the classic style with a pitched roof, modern features and overall stunning interiors to inspire your inner interior designer.

Let’s take it away…