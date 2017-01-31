​The South African home that’s a paradise of colours and patterns

Today on homify 360°, we step into a Cape Town home that reminds us yet again how fantastic the right colours for interior spaces can be. And also, why it is important to never underestimate the stylish power of patterns, whether it’s for a living room cushion, a bedroom rug or even a bathroom wall.

Thanks to the expert interior designers of The Painted Door Design Company, this fantastic holiday home on the western coast of South Africa now gets to flaunt a delightful look that is charming, inviting, fabulous, splendid… basically everything that’s good and positive!

Let’s discover this creation together.