​The South African home that’s a paradise of colours and patterns

Today on homify 360°, we step into a Cape Town home that reminds us yet again how fantastic the right colours for interior spaces can be. And also, why it is important to never underestimate the stylish power of patterns, whether it’s for a living room cushion, a bedroom rug or even a bathroom wall.
Thanks to the expert interior designers of The Painted Door Design Company, this fantastic holiday home on the western coast of South Africa now gets to flaunt a delightful look that is charming, inviting, fabulous, splendid… basically everything that’s good and positive!
Let’s discover this creation together.
We start our tour in the kitchen, which presents a very clean and serene look. However, don’t confuse that with ‘dull’, for these neutral hues go a long way in coating the kitchen in a look that’s sophisticated, yet also charming.
And what about the colours and patterns we bragged about earlier? Divert your eyes upwards to the right to see the roller blinds which inject so many hues in soft floral patterns into the space.
And speaking of floral – what are your thoughts on the pretty-and-pink flowers dangling from the ceiling?
Of course to enjoy a home that knows its stuff when it comes to style, one can’t just opt to splash any pattern on any surface. Like all furniture and décor pieces, your choice of hues and motifs need to enhance your particular space.
Let’s take this living room, for example: the square-shaped wall art add a delicious combination of cool, warm and neutral colours into the room via rectangular shapes. Notice how these shapes and colours contrast and combine with the blue and red sofas below.
Coincidence? We think not!
The colour palette really goes crazy once we step into the other living room where the fireplace is located. It would seem the clean and serene look has been confided to the kitchen, for here it’s all systems go!
Our favourite piece in here has to be that super exceptional structure dangling above the dining table – a little school of wooden fishes which adds appealing detail into the room, while also serving as a unique conversation topic.
Well, wouldn’t you want to talk about that quirky décor piece if you were in here?
For the main bedroom, a softer approach in terms of patterns was opted for (flowers and dragonflies, mostly), although the colour palette is a beautiful mixture of light neutrals and cool hues.
Furniture of a more classic style than modern adorn the space (just have a look at the curves of that padded headboard), with side tables adding some old-school charm into this room.
Sometimes, a certain pattern is opted for not only because of its visual appeal, but because it can change the way in which a certain room is perceived. The vertical lines on this bathroom’s walls, for example, helps to make the space appear taller than it is, forcing us to focus on its height instead of its width.
Notice how these linear patterns offset with the curvy frames of the modern mirrors, as well as the circular shapes of the sinks.
Now this is a shower design that you don’t see very day. Instead of opting for regular oversized- or mosaic tiles, the designers decided to adorn this shower wall and floor with as many patterned tiles as possible.
Bear in mind, however, that these tiles all subtly enhance each other, ensuring that the end result is not a mismatched mess, but rather a stimulating combination of shapes and colours.
